Inside emerging female-only gangs taking over Kampala streets

A female-only street group is gaining attention in Kampala as it challenges the male-dominated “Egaali” culture surrounding musicians.

A new image of street identity is taking root in Kampala; young women dressed in matching black outfits, heavy boots and coordinated styles are presenting themselves as a new force in the city’s entertainment circles.

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The young women who claim independence, and an affinity to violence, seek to make their claim on the otherwise male-dominated street gang culture.

The movement is being driven by Ugandan rapper and content creator Makula Jowannah, born Nabiryo Joan Makula, along fellow artist Nala Rich.

Over the past few days Makula started building what she describes as a female-only group meant to rival the male-dominated “Egaali” culture.

Makula, known for her hip-hop, rap and dancehall performances, gained popularity through viral music clips and short-form videos on social media.

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Her latest online movement has attracted young women who want to join a group that she says will provide security and support to musicians.

In videos shared online, members of the group appear in coordinated black clothing, with some wearing black trousers, tops, caps and matching Timberland-style boots.

The appearance mirrors the organised style associated with male street groups that often accompany popular musicians.

Makula says the group is not meant to inspire violence but to create a female presence in an environment that has long been dominated by men.

“We don't seek advice from anyone. We are not trying to inspire anyone. We are just forming a group that will take over the city; provide security to musicians. If there is a musician that needs our service they should reach out,” she said.

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Makula Jowannah's group

In Uganda’s entertainment scene, the term “Egaali” is commonly associated with groups of young men who attach themselves to musicians and public figures. They often act as supporters, assistants and informal security teams.

However, some groups have also been linked to violent confrontations, including fights at events, attacks on rivals and clashes involving fans.

The groups gained renewed attention through artists such as Alien Skin, King Saha and Pallaso, whose entourages have at different times attracted public debate over their conduct.

Security agencies have repeatedly warned against criminal behaviour linked to such groups and have carried out operations targeting individuals accused of using entertainment circles as cover for violence.

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Makula Jowannah's group

Building a female street identity

Weeks before announcing the formation of her group, Makula approached singer Alien Skin at an event and asked for permission to create a female-only crew that could occasionally provide security for him.

The idea appeared to receive support from the singer, after which Makula began recruiting members through social media.

She invited young women interested in joining and shared contact details for applicants. She later claimed that more than 20 women had signed up.

Her recruitment message was particular on appearance and personality. Applicants, she said, needed to have “a man’s shape and style”, avoid a traditionally feminine image and own a pair of original Timberland boots.

“You must be solid, and not girly. You should also have at least a pair of Original Timberland boots,” she said.

The group’s appearance has attracted attention online, with critics questioning the image and identity of the women involved.

Makula however, rejects claims that the members’ style reflected their sexuality.

Makula Jowannah's group

“Stop calling us that. We all have our men, others are married. We are not gay,” she said.

Singer and rapper Nala Rich, who is also associated with the group, defended the women against criticism.

“Those who are feminine we don't mind you but you are not better than us. You are out there married but we don't miss any bit of it. When our time comes we shall also get married and have kids,” she said.

For supporters, the movement represents women creating space in an industry where male crews have traditionally controlled access, protection and influence around musicians.