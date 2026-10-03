Museveni directs daughter to organise first youth town hall

President Yoweri Museveni agrees to a youth town hall on integration and environment, asking Natasha Karugire and Natasha Ahereza to organise the event.

President Yoweri Museveni has agreed to a town hall meeting with young people to discuss integration and the environment, asking his daughter Natasha Karugire to help organise it.

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In a post on October 3, 2026, Museveni accepted a proposal from one Natasha Ahereza, whom he identified as the national secretary of the NRM Youth League.

“Natasha Ahereza, National Secretary NRM Youth League wants what she calls a Town Hall meeting with me to discuss all this. I totally agree,” he wrote.

Museveni thanked Ahereza and her colleagues for their messages on integration and the environment. He asked her to work with Karugire, who organised his previous Jazz with Jajja gatherings.

“Let her work with Ahereza to organise the meeting you want. I will be happy to participate,” he said.

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A town hall is a public discussion where participants ask a leader questions, raise concerns and seek explanations about policies or decisions. A moderator usually manages the discussion, selects speakers and keeps questions and answers within agreed time limits.

Questions may come directly from the audience or through written and online submissions. The format centres on exchanges between the leader and participants, giving citizens a chance to shape the discussion.

The modern political town hall draws its name and tradition from town meetings in 17th-century New England, in what is now the United States. Dorchester, Massachusetts, established such meetings in 1633.

Residents gathered to discuss community affairs and make decisions that carried legal force. Modern presidential town halls generally serve as consultations rather than lawmaking assemblies.

President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet and First Daughter Natasha arrive for the Jazz with Jajja session

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Museveni’s proposed meeting would build on his earlier direct exchanges with young Ugandans.

At the January 4, 2026 Jazz with Jajja gathering at State Lodge, Nakasero, content creators, journalists, digital entrepreneurs and influencers questioned him about leadership, the digital economy, regional integration and livelihoods. Karugire organised the event.

A second edition at his Kisozi farm included a farm tour and discussions about economic transformation. Museveni also pledged Shs5 billion to organised content creators.

Jazz with Jajja therefore already shared a central feature of a town hall: participants could put questions directly to the President.

The distinction will depend on how organisers conduct the proposed meeting. Its attendance rules, selection of questions and opportunities for follow-up will determine how widely young people can participate.

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