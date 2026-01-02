Museveni, Kasuku set to appear on live social media show

Media personality Kasuku is set to appear on President Museveni’s live Jazz With Jajja show on January 4, 2026, days after claims emerged that he received Shs50 million from the President.

Media personality Kasuku is set to appear on President Museveni’s live Jazz With Jajja show on January 4, 2026, days after claims emerged that he received Shs50 million from the President.

Media personality Isaac Daniel Katende, known as Kasuku, will appear on a live show with President Yoweri Museveni.

Kasuku will serve as a panellist on a show titled Jazz With Jajja. Natasha Museveni Karugire and Christine Mawadri will moderate the discussion.

The programme will stream live on Instagram, TikTok and X.

The appearance comes days after Presidential Assistant on Service Delivery Yiga Kisakyamukama claimed that Kasuku received money from President Museveni.

During a conversation with Mirundi Junior, Junior asked Yiga if Kasuku had received money from the President. Yiga said the amount was Shs50 million.

"Kasuku is our employee," Yiga said, adding that Junior also received money.

Kasuku has not commented on the claim. However, he has often said that if he ever gets the chance to receive money from the President, he would accept it. He usually mentions a higher figure than the one Yiga cited.

Kasuku was born in Bukoto, Kampala. He lost his parents at a young age and grew up under the care of his grandmother and older siblings.

He studied at Kabojja International School, St Mary’s Kitende, Standard High School Zzana, Umcat School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and Makerere University.

He trained as a journalist at The Onion under Pepper Publications, which also owned Kamunye and Red Pepper. He worked across all three titles.

Kasuku later joined Star TV, where he co-hosted a gossip show with Ibrah Mukasa. He later moved to Dembe FM, where he presented a gossip segment and helped launch the Talk and Talk Show.