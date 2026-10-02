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Exim Bank Partners with Yangtze Industry to drive regional manufacturing capacity

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 20:17 - 02 October 2026
Hon. Balaam commended Yangtze Industry Ltd
Exim Bank Uganda partners with Yangtze Industry Ltd to launch a new glue manufacturing facility at Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park, boosting regional growth.
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Exim Bank Uganda Ltd has partnered with Yangtze Industry Ltd to support the company’s expansion into manufacturing, with the launch of its glue manufacturing facility at the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park marking a significant investment in domestic production and regional business capacity.

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The facility was officially inaugurated by the Minister of State for Local Government, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, at a ceremony attended by industry stakeholders, local business leaders, industrial park administrators and executives from Exim Bank Uganda.

Hon. Balaam commended Yangtze Industry Ltd for investing in local manufacturing and creating employment opportunities, noting the contribution to Uganda’s industrial development goals. He also recognised Exim Bank Uganda for supporting the investment through financing, highlighting the importance of collaboration between financial institutions and businesses in driving sustainable economic growth.

Exim Bank Uganda Ltd has partnered with Yangtze Industry Ltd

The Minister noted that while government continues to strengthen the business environment, private sector investment and access to appropriate financing remain important in expanding Uganda’s productive capacity.

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Representing Exim Bank Uganda at the ceremony were Deputy CEO Anthony Mariiro, Head of Business Banking Francis K. Mulero and Relationship Manager Proscovia Mwanje Nabulya.

The Bank’s support for the project reflects its focus on building long-term partnerships with businesses by providing financing and financial solutions that support capital investment, cash flow management and trade finance as enterprises scale their operations.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the new manufacturing facility, followed by a networking session bringing together business leaders, trade partners and other stakeholders.

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