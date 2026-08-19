A man in Mayuge district died after he fell on a sharp piece of wood

A man in Mayuge district died after he fell on a sharp piece of wood

Mayuge man impaled to death while playing with wife in compound

The couple were reportedly chasing each other in the compound when Mugoya fell on a sharp piece of wood that pierced his chest and went through his heart

A man in Mayuge district died after he fell on a sharp piece of wood while playing with his wife at their home.

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The incident happened at Bugulwa village, Buyere parish, Mpungwe sub-county on August 18, 2026, at about 4:00pm.

The 19 year old identified as Arafat Mugoya, was playing with his wife, Zaituna Nakasolo, 18, when the accident occurred.

The couple, who had recently reunited after the birth of their child, were chasing each other around their compound when Mugoya lost his balance and fell on a sharp piece of wood.

The object pierced his chest through the right side, causing injuries that killed him instantly.

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Mayuge district leaders confirmed the incident and urged residents to remove dangerous objects from their compounds.

Mpungwe sub-county LC3 chairperson Hamis Magumba said the death could have been avoided if the sharp logs had been cleared from the compound.

“This was an avoidable death if family members had cleared the compound of such sharp logs which remain a threat to their lives,” Magumba said.

He described Mugoya as a disciplined and hardworking young man who was supportive of his family.

Magumba said the couple had started living together after Mugoya formalised their relationship with Nakasolo’s family.

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“Nakasolo was living with her parents until she delivered, and when Mugoya formalised their marriage with a pre-visit to the girls’ parents, they started living together as man and wife,” he said.

The couple had a one-month-old baby boy, according to area councillor Sarah Namusubo.

Nakasolo expressed sadness over her husband’s death, saying they were only playing when the accident happened.

“There are voices coming through that I brought misfortunes to the family, but it was not my wish. Did I want to be a widow at 18? Do they know the pain I will go through while raising this baby alone?” she said.

She asked Mugoya’s family for forgiveness, saying she never intended to cause his death.

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