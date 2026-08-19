Zuena responds to fans' request for a concert

Zuena Kirema responded to fans demanding a concert comeback, and explained why her music career with hit 'Mata' was never a long-term goal.

Zuena Kirema has responded to calls from fans asking her to return to music with a concert.

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The wife of Ugandan musician Bebe Cool dismissed the requests saying her brief singing career was never a serious long-term pursuit.

During a livestream, some fans had praised her music and requested that she organise a concert.

She explained however, that she lacked the energy and patience to sustain a career in music

“Someone just said they love my music and they want a concert. Leave me alone. Do not make me laugh. Some of us started singing out of boredom and decided to give it a shot. We were not that serious. I am not giving you a concert,” Zuena said.

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Zuena, who briefly ventured into music during the peak of her husband’s career, said she does not have the energy required to return to the stage.

“I can no longer go jumping around on stage, getting insulted by fans while others praise you,” she said.

Zuena Kirema

She added that although she is not bothered by criticism, she did not have the desire to engage in the pressure and public battles that often come with being an entertainer.

“I just didn't have that kind of energy to get into fights and stunts,” she said.

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In 2020 she released “Mata" a single featuring Eighton Sente and Rain Man

The song became a massive nationwide pop culture phenomenon, heavily praised for its catchy rhythm and Zuena's surprising crossover into recording music.

Around the time, Zuena also made appearances alongside Bebe Cool in his music videos before she stepped away from active music.

In recent years, Zuena has focused more on family, business and personal projects rather than pursuing a full-time music career.