Bebe Cool explains how he became wealthy after Shs3.7bn Zuena mansion acquisition
Bebe Cool recently acquired a mansion worth about Shs3.7 billion.
He says working with the government contributed to his wealth.
The singer also credits consistency and investment in assets.
He has invested in bonds, treasury bills and a quarry business.
Singer Bebe Cool has explained how he accumulated wealth over the years and acquired possessions worth billions of shillings.
His explanation came after he acquired a mansion valued at $1 million, or about Shs3.7 billion, in Bwebajja along Entebbe Road.
Many people were surprised after his wife, Zuena Kirema, took to social media to celebrate the acquisition.
Among those who reacted to the purchase was a TikToker known as Patra_Kay257. She asked Bebe Cool how he became wealthy.
@patra_257 Tambuza vidiiyo#foryoupage #fypシ゚ #ntb257 #viral #trending ♬ original sound - patra_Kay257
The Kakebere hitmaker responded in the comment section:
“First, working with, not in but with, the biggest spender — the government — because it always has the biggest budget. Secondly, sticking to your plan no matter how long it takes: consistency. Third, know the difference between assets and liabilities and always focus mainly on assets. Finally, wulilizanyo n’okuwagira President M7.”
The singer has previously said he used earnings from government gigs to invest in bonds and treasury bills. He invested some of the returns in a quarry and now supplies stones for construction.
Earlier in his career, fans of his peers mocked him for taking a long time to build a family home and acquire property. He always responded that he had a long-term plan. Today, he is living the dream.