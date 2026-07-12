Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya reunited in Uganda for a romantic getaway

Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya reunited in Uganda for a romantic getaway

'What possessed you?' - Shakib questions Zari on breakup announcement during romantic reunion

Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham Lutaaya have reunited and laughed off their recent breakup announcement, suggesting their marriage is back on track.

Days after publicly announcing the end of their marriage, Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and her husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya, appear to have put the drama behind them.

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The couple reunited in Uganda for a romantic getaway, sharing light-hearted moments as they laughed about the breakup announcement that had sparked widespread speculation across social media.

In a video recorded by Zari, Shakib jokingly questioned what had prompted her to announce that their marriage had ended.

“What had gotten into you? Were you possessed? There might be forces inside of your head that speak to you and if you don’t have God, you may end up going,” Shakib said.

Zari responded with laughter, suggesting that Shakib had refused to let the marriage end.

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“I think that you forcefully pulled me back into this marriage,” she said.

Shakib disagreed, insisting he had always believed the marriage would survive.

“I don't think so. I think you want this marriage and you have stated publicly in the past that it is your final relationship. God listened to and responded to your prayers, so you are going nowhere,” he replied.

Zari admitted she had noticed his confidence throughout the ordeal.

“I saw that you were confident,” she said.

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Shakib said he had remained calm because he knew he had done nothing wrong.

“I was confident because I knew I had nothing wrong,” he said.

Shakib Lutaaya with Zari

He also criticised social media users who celebrated the couple's reported separation, singling out controversial TikToker Sharon Mutesi, popularly known as Ssenga Acid.

“I saw some people, Ssenga Acid, praising you for making the right decision to leave me. That woman is mad. She is harmless but sometimes she goes overboard,” he said.

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Zari announced on social media that she and Shakib had ended their marriage after five years together because of irreconcilable differences.

The statement, which appeared to be signed by both parties, said they had chosen to part ways while maintaining mutual respect.

However, Shakib later dismissed reports that the marriage had collapsed. He insisted there had never been a real separation, saying the couple continued communicating even after the statement was posted.