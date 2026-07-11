The image is fake, according to MP Mwebesa

The image is fake, according to MP Mwebesa

Sheema Woman MP speaks on picture showing her kneeling before Nameere

Sheema Woman MP Adrine Katusiime Mwebesa has dismissed as fake an AI-generated image showing her kneeling before Local Government minister Justine Nameere.

Sheema District Woman MP Adrine Katusiime Mwebesa has dismissed as fake viral pictures showing her kneeling before Masaka City Woman MP and Local Government minister Justine Nameere.

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“Kindly disregard those AI pictures; they’re fake,” Mwebesa said in a statement posted on X after the AI-generated image attracted criticism on social media.

“Ladies and gentlemen, those images are fake,” she added.

“You all know that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. I presume the one making them is just idle and jealous. Let’s just ignore him or her.”

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She added: “However, I condemn such acts of recklessness and disrespect. This can be tolerated once, but not forever!”

Many social media users realised the pictures were fake after Nameere shared genuine images from the meeting.

“Hon Adrine Katusiime, Maama Sheema, Woman MP Sheema District, visited my office. We discussed matters of development for our people, as always guided by Jajja wa Bazzukulu, President,” Nameere wrote.