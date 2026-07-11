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Uganda Railways to install automated barrier systems at railway crossings after another collision

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:07 - 11 July 2026
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The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has announced plans to install automated barrier systems at railway level crossings
Uganda Railways has announced automated barriers and other safety measures at railway crossings after a train collided with a school bus at Namumira in Mukono.
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  • Uganda Railways will install automated barrier systems at railway crossings in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

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  • The decision follows Friday's collision between a passenger train and a school bus at Namumira crossing.

  • URC says preliminary findings suggest the bus driver ignored instructions to stop as the train approached.

  • The corporation will also deploy more personnel and install speed humps at selected crossings.

The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) has announced plans to install automated barrier systems at railway level crossings in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

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This follows Friday's collision between a passenger train and a school bus at Namumira crossing on Katosi Road.

A Friendship Bus Company vehicle carrying students of Mwebaza High School, Wakiso, collided with a train travelling from Mukono to Kampala. The bus, registration number UAU 123Q, was taking the students to Jinja for an educational trip.

The level crossing was manned by Railway Police officers according to URC.

Vehicles on both sides of the crossing had stopped to allow the train to pass. 

However, the bus driver allegedly ignored instructions from an officer who reportedly stood in the middle of the road in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

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At least one person on the bus had been confirmed dead, while no injuries or fatalities were recorded among passengers on the train. 

It added that investigations were underway in conjunction with the Uganda Police Force to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Following the accident, URC said it would accelerate safety measures at high-risk railway crossings. 

A train collided with a bus carrying Mwebaze High School students in Mukono

The agency revealed that procurement for automated barrier systems is already at an advanced stage.

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The new systems will include boom gates, flashing warning lights and audible alarms that will automatically activate whenever a train approaches a crossing. 

The barriers are expected to be installed at selected railway crossings in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, where traffic volumes are highest.

As an immediate measure, URC said it would deploy additional personnel to man level crossings while waiting for the automated systems to be installed. 

It will also work with the Ministry of Works and Transport to construct speed humps on approaches to selected railway crossings to slow vehicles before they reach the tracks.

URC urged motorists to exercise caution whenever approaching railway lines and to obey instructions from railway personnel and traffic signs.

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