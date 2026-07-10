Muwanga Kivumbi re-arrested hours after release on bail

Opposition politician Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi was reportedly detained at a security roadblock in Mpigi hours after his release on bail.

Security officers reportedly intercepted Kivumbi while he travelled from Butambala to Kampala.

The officers took him to an unknown location after stopping him at a roadblock in Mpigi.

The reported arrest came less than a day after he returned home following seven months in prison.

Authorities had not disclosed the reason for his reported detention or announced fresh charges.

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Opposition politician Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi has reportedly been arrested again, less than a day after securing bail and returning home after seven months in prison.

National Unity Platform secretary general Lewis Rubongoya said security officers intercepted Kivumbi on Friday as he travelled from his home in Butambala District to Kampala.

Rubongoya said officers stopped him at a security roadblock in Mpigi District before taking him to an unknown location.

It remained unclear which security agency carried out the reported arrest. Authorities had also not announced any new charges against him by press time.

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The reported arrest came hours after Kivumbi addressed hundreds of supporters who gathered at his home to welcome him from prison.

Kivumbi told the crowd that his time in detention had not weakened his political resolve. He said he would take two days to rest before returning to opposition activities.

He vowed to continue what he called the struggle against the government “until the last drop of my blood”.

Kivumbi said he would keep pushing for political change even if he did not live to witness it. He expressed hope that his actions would encourage others to continue the fight.

The politician also criticised Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and members of the First Family during his address.

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