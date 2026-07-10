Archbishop Kaziimba meets furloughed NMG staff, warns them against desperation

Speaking during a virtual meeting with staff on Saturday, Kaziimba offered words of encouragement to hundreds of employees who have been unable to work since security agencies shut down NMG's broadcast and print operations.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has urged employees of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda affected by the government's closure of the media house to remain steadfast in their faith and avoid turning to harmful coping mechanisms.

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Speaking during a virtual meeting with staff on Saturday, Kaziimba offered words of encouragement to hundreds of employees who have been unable to work since security agencies shut down NMG's broadcast and print operations.

"We love you; we pray for you," the Archbishop said. "I trust the Lord will take care of you and your daily bread and challenges."

He cautioned staff against resorting to alcohol or traditional practices out of frustration. "Don't resort to drinking alcohol; some others may even resort to witchcraft. That will not help you. It is only God that will help you."

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Quoting Psalm 23, Kaziimba added: "The psalmist said, 'The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.'"

Uncertainty continues for hundreds of NMG employees who have remained off duty since the military-enforced shutdown of the company's operations.

The closure, ordered by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on June 28 through a series of social media posts, forced NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, Dembe FM, Daily Monitor and other Nation Media Group platforms off air.

Security personnel sealed off the company's premises, leaving staff unable to access their workplaces. Since then, several efforts have been launched to restore the media house's operations.

The Uganda Communications Commission said it had opened consultations with relevant government agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding the shutdown, while the National Association of Broadcasters also engaged government institutions seeking an amicable resolution.

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Gen Muhoozi later indicated that discussions on reopening the outlets were underway.

Patriotic League of Uganda spokesperson Andrew Mwenda also announced that talks had been agreed upon with NMG management before the matter would be presented to President Yoweri Museveni for final approval.

As the shutdown dragged on, Nation Media Group launched a public donation campaign to help sustain its journalism, while negotiations over the reopening of its television, radio and newspaper operations continued.