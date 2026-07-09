Breaking: Muwanga Kivumbi granted bail in treason case

Celebrations broke out at the court after Justice Susan Okalany granted Kivumbi a cash bail of Shs 10 million. His co-accused were each granted cash bail of Shs 1 million.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has granted former Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi bail in a case arising from the January 2026 post-election violence in Butambala District.

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Celebrations broke out at the court after Justice Susan Okalany granted Kivumbi a cash bail of Shs 10 million. His 22 co-accused were each granted cash bail of Shs 1 million.

The court bonded each of the accused persons' sureties at Shs 5million not cash.

She also ordered all the suspects with have passports to deposit them with the court registrar."

"The applicants are prohibited from travelling outside Uganda without prior notice to the court,," judge rulled.

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Of the 23 suspects, 6 were found not to have fulfilled the terms for bail because some of their sureties did not have proper documents. The defense lawyers however, reassured that these issues will be sorted out and on 13th July.

Kivumbi, the National Unity Platform deputy president for Central Uganda, was arrested after violence in Butambala that left seven people dead. .He was later charged with treason at the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 3, 2026.

The case later moved to the International Crimes Division, where several reports have referred to the charges as terrorism-related.

Kivumbi and his co-accused in court

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The accused allegedly carried out acts intended to influence or intimidate government between January 11 and 17, 2026, in areas including Gombe and Kibibi Town Council in Butambala.

Prosecution also alleges that Kivumbi and his co-accused attacked Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre.

The accused applied for bail on May 4, saying they had met the legal requirements for release pending trial.

The State opposed the application. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko argued that the accused could interfere with witnesses if released.

The bail hearing had faced delays and tension, including disputes over sureties and prosecution readiness. Some of the accused were held in different detention centres, including Luzira, Kitalya, Kigo and

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