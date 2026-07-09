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Queen’s Way expansion to eight lanes begins

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:41 - 09 July 2026
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Queen’s Way will be expanded to eight lanes
Queen’s Way is being expanded to eight lanes as part of Kampala’s wider road upgrade plan to ease traffic and improve city mobility.
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Works to expand Queen’s Way in Kampala have started, raising hopes of faster traffic flow on one of the city’s busiest routes to Entebbe.

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The road links the city centre to Kibuye, Katwe, Nsambya, Makindye and Entebbe Road. It also carries heavy commuter, taxi and business traffic during peak hours.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) says Queen’s Way will be expanded to eight lanes. The works will also include a new bridge to ease movement along the corridor. 

The expansion forms part of the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project, funded by the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund. 

The project is worth about $288 million and covers road upgrades, drainage, walkways, street lighting and junction improvements across the city. 

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KCCA says the wider project includes 134 kilometres of walkways, 22 upgraded junctions, 30 public toilets and six markets. It also includes drainage works meant to reduce flooding in Kampala. 

Queen’s Way will be expanded to eight lanes

The Queen’s Way works come after years of complaints about traffic delays on the route, especially during morning and evening rush hours.

Photos shared online show heavy equipment clearing and shaping sections of the road reserve, with works already visible along parts of Queen’s Way.

The project is expected to improve access between the city centre, Kibuye, Makindye and the Entebbe corridor. It should also link better with other city road projects, including the Kampala Flyover works around Clock Tower.

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However, motorists should expect delays during construction. KCCA has in the past cited land acquisition, right-of-way issues, utility relocation and design reviews as some of the challenges affecting city road works.

If completed on schedule, the Queen’s Way expansion will add to the ongoing overhaul of Kampala’s road network under KCRRP, which authorities say is meant to reduce congestion and make the city safer for motorists and pedestrians.

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