Government investigates ‘cancer-causing’ river water in Bunyangabu; MP’s son, 12 others dead

Government will investigate claims that unsafe water in Bunyangabu could be linked to cancer and bilharzia after an MP reported 13 cancer deaths, including his son.

Bunyangabu MP Victor Kalezi says his son and 12 other people died of cancer within one week.

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He says residents in Kiyombya and Rwimi still drink crater lake and river water.

Government says the Ministry of Health will investigate the lakes and rivers.

Available science shows some water contaminants and bilharzia can raise cancer risk, but tests are needed to prove the Bunyangabu claims.

Government has promised to investigate claims that unsafe water in Bunyangabu District could be linked to cancer and bilharzia deaths.

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Bunyangabu County MP Victor Kalezi raised the matter on the floor of Parliament on July 8, 2026. He said the district was facing what he called “an outbreak of cancer”.

At least 13 people, including his own child, he said had recently died following illnesses with cancer-like symptoms

“ Two weeks ago, I lost my son and in the same week we buried 12 other people, dying of cancer,” Kalezi said.

The health crisis, according to the MP, is believed to be from residents of Kiyombya and Rwimi sub-counties drinking contaminated water from a crater lake as well as two rivers named River Ntabago and River Rukongo

“When you drink water from those rivers, your teeth become rusted immediately. People from that area are taking Bilharzia tablets monthly. We think that this water that is causing Bilharzia could be the same that is causing cancer,” he said.

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Kalezi asked the Ministry of Health to intervene. He said 49 people in Bunyangabu were on palliative care “waiting for their day of death.”

“We are also asking to be provided with clean water as a matter of emergency in the areas of Kiyombya, Rwimi and Kabonero because we suspect that the water there may have dangerous minerals causing cancer and bilharzia,” he added.

Government Chief Whip Jane Ruth Aceng promised to have the matter looked into by the Ministry of Health.

“We have taken note of the issue and we shall inform the ministry of health to launch an investigation to see what is in the lake and the two rivers and they will inform us of their findings,” Aceng said.

Scientific evidence supports part of Kalezi’s concern, but not all of it.

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Some drinking water contaminants, including arsenic, nitrate and chromium, have been linked to higher cancer risk.

The World Health Organisation also lists arsenic in drinking water among cancer risk factors.

Bilharzia can also raise cancer risk, especially bladder cancer, when caused by Schistosoma haematobium. The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies that parasite as a proven carcinogen.

However, experts would need water tests, cancer records and patient data to confirm whether Bunyangabu has a cancer outbreak and whether water is the cause.