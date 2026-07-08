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Museveni to discuss future of Uganda with kings and chiefs

Moses King Moses King
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President Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Robald Muwenda Mutebi
Alipo revealed that the president intends to meet all cultural leaders in Uganda to discuss the future of the country, and how to work together as leader for the betterment of all the  people of Uganda,
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President Yoweri Museveni will hold dialogue with traditional leaders on the future of Uganda, the Vice-president Rtd Maj Jessica Alupo has revealed. 

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Hon Alupo made the revelation during a special engagement with the Buganda Kingdom cabinet on July 7, 2026. 

She informed Buganda premier Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga that the president wants to kickstart the dialogue by meeting Buganda chiefs. 

"President Museveni is embracing this dialogue. He is interested in taking this dialogue further and personally getting involved. He asked me to tell you Owekitiibwa that you arrange all the chiefs of Buganda, prepare them so that he can have interaction with them when they're ready," she said. 

The president will also hold a special meeting with all cultural leaders from Uganda on the dialogue about advancing the country. 

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"After he meets the chiefs of Buganda, the president will appoint another special day where he will meet all cultural leaders in Uganda to discuss the future of our country, and how to work together as leader for the betterment of all the  people of Uganda," Vice president Hon Alupo said. 

On his part, Owek. Mayiga welcomed the dialogue noting that Buganda Kingdom is home to all Ugandans and it is  essential that  services are extended to the people. 

"We're eager to work with the central government on different programmes that directly affect the people of Buganda. The kingdom of Buganda is very cosmopolitan, everyone from Uganda is here. So when services are extended to the people in Buganda, every other Ugandan is a beneficiary," he noted.

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