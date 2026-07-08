Bobi Wine's daughter earns US healthcare certification

Shalom Namagembe has earned a nationally recognised US healthcare certification, qualifying her to work as a professional phlebotomy technician.

Shalom Namagembe, the daughter of National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and author Barbie Kyagulanyi, has reached a new academic milestone after qualifying as a certified phlebotomy technician in the United States.

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Shalom revealed that she had completed all the requirements set by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) and officially earned her Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) credential on June 26, 2026.

Her certificate shows that the certification will remain valid until June 26, 2028.

Shalom Namagembe has qualified as a Certified Phlebotomy Technician in the United States.

The qualification allows her to work as a certified phlebotomy technician in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, blood banks and other healthcare facilities where blood collection is required.

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A phlebotomy technician is a trained healthcare professional who specialises in drawing blood from patients for medical tests, blood donations, transfusions and research.

Besides collecting blood samples, phlebotomists are responsible for correctly identifying patients, preparing samples for laboratory analysis, maintaining safety standards and helping patients feel comfortable during the procedure.

Her latest achievement drew congratulatory messages from supporters and followers of the Kyagulanyi family, many praising her for choosing a career in healthcare.

Shalom Namagembe has qualified as a Certified Phlebotomy Technician in the United States.

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Shalom is one of four children of Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi. The couple, who married in 2011 after years together, have often spoken about the importance of education and encouraging their children to pursue professional careers alongside public service.

The National Healthcareer Association is one of the leading certification bodies for allied healthcare professionals in the United States.