Prince Harry welcomes Uganda into Invictus Games community

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community.

Uganda has joined the Invictus Games community, becoming the 26th participating nation and the first East African country to enter the global sports movement for wounded and injured service personnel.

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The announcement was made on July 7, 2026, during the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation at Chatham House in London.

The event, titled “From Policy to Practice,” brought together experts, policymakers and members of the Invictus community ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community.

“Growth has never been about numbers. It’s about reaching those who need us most. Building partnerships that last. And ensuring that no one feels they’re making this journey alone,” Prince Harry said.

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Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka thanked the Invictus Games Foundation and Prince Harry for admitting Uganda.

“This milestone reflects our shared commitment to wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have sacrificed greatly in service to our nation,” Kiwanuka said.

Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka

He said Uganda believes soldiers who have carried the burden of service deserve a chance to rebuild their lives with dignity, purpose and hope.

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“They are our living heroes,” he added.

Kiwanuka credited President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba for supporting Uganda’s entry into the Invictus community.

He said Kainerugaba championed the process during the Invictus Games Foundation leadership visit to Kampala on October 10, 2025.

“Uganda’s admission as the first East African nation to formally engage with the Foundation is both an honour and a responsibility,” Kiwanuka said.

“We look forward to learning from other member nations while contributing our own experience to the global Invictus movement.”

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Kiwanuka confirmed that Uganda will compete at the Birmingham Invictus Games in 2027.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, welcomed Uganda into the community.

Uganda’s entry follows an agreement signed between the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces and the Invictus Games Foundation in October 2025. The deal seeks to improve rehabilitation services for wounded soldiers.

The Foundation earlier visited Uganda to assess sports recovery facilities and meet wounded service personnel and their families.