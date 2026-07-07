Advertisement

Anita Among designated to Parliament committee chaired by Hon Zaake

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament
National Unity Platform MP Hon Zaake welcomed the decision to place Mrs Among under his docket as an ordinary member arguing that servants of the people ought to exercise humility.
Advertisement

Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament, also former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Annet Anita Among has been designated as a member of Parliamentary Government Assurances Committee with Hon Francis Zaake as the committee chairperson. 

Advertisement

The placements were made Tuesday afternoon at Parliament as several committees were filled to kickstart Parliamentary business in the new legislative term of office. 

National Unity Platform MP Hon Zaake welcomed the decision to place the embattled Mrs Among under his docket as an ordinary member arguing that servants of the people ought to exercise humility. 

"What I learned today is that life comes full circle. It is ironic that the person who used to make my life difficult in Parliament when she was Speaker is now serving under me on my committee," Zaake said.

"However, I welcome her to work. I hope she will come and attend committee meetings. Assurance Committee is not about fighting but helping our people get what has been promised to them."

Advertisement
Hon Francis Zaake

Mukono Woman Member Betty Nambooze further expounded on the lesson of humility stating that public servants ought to treat others with dignity irrespective of their current offices. 

She sarcastically stated that the former Speaker will now have to seek permission from Zaake to speak before the committee or request for consideration to certain trips. 

"What goes around comes around," she said 

"You even Hon Kaisaija, a former finance minister, have been placed as an ordinary member of the budget committee!"

Advertisement

The Government Assurances Committee is one of the core accountability committees of Parliament mandated to exercise oversight on the Executive.

The committee aims to make sure government promises are implemented and also "fights political deception."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Anita Among designated to Parliament committee chaired by Hon Zaake
News
07.07.2026
Anita Among designated to Parliament committee chaired by Hon Zaake
Mafias want to 'put me down' - Works Minister Byamukama
News
07.07.2026
Mafias want to 'put me down' - Works Minister Byamukama
Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud
Entertainment
07.07.2026
Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud
MTN confirm full restoration of services
News
07.07.2026
MTN confirm full restoration of services
Parliament pressures new house chamber contractors as members lack seating space
News
07.07.2026
Parliament pressures new house chamber contractors as members lack seating space
DOADOA Live opens at ONOMO with spotlight on women artists
Entertainment
07.07.2026
DOADOA Live opens at ONOMO with spotlight on women artists