Anita Among designated to Parliament committee chaired by Hon Zaake

National Unity Platform MP Hon Zaake welcomed the decision to place Mrs Among under his docket as an ordinary member arguing that servants of the people ought to exercise humility.

Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament, also former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Annet Anita Among has been designated as a member of Parliamentary Government Assurances Committee with Hon Francis Zaake as the committee chairperson.

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The placements were made Tuesday afternoon at Parliament as several committees were filled to kickstart Parliamentary business in the new legislative term of office.

National Unity Platform MP Hon Zaake welcomed the decision to place the embattled Mrs Among under his docket as an ordinary member arguing that servants of the people ought to exercise humility.

"What I learned today is that life comes full circle. It is ironic that the person who used to make my life difficult in Parliament when she was Speaker is now serving under me on my committee," Zaake said.

"However, I welcome her to work. I hope she will come and attend committee meetings. Assurance Committee is not about fighting but helping our people get what has been promised to them."

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Hon Francis Zaake

Mukono Woman Member Betty Nambooze further expounded on the lesson of humility stating that public servants ought to treat others with dignity irrespective of their current offices.

She sarcastically stated that the former Speaker will now have to seek permission from Zaake to speak before the committee or request for consideration to certain trips.

"What goes around comes around," she said

"You even Hon Kaisaija, a former finance minister, have been placed as an ordinary member of the budget committee!"

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The Government Assurances Committee is one of the core accountability committees of Parliament mandated to exercise oversight on the Executive.