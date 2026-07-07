Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud

Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.

Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.

As the script keeps unfolding, the two have followed up the incident with a press conference announcing their upcoming fight organized by the Uganda Boxing Federation.

Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.

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Over last weekend, the two loud and provocative socialites were involved in a scuffle on the sidelines of the Uganda Boxing Federation organized Boxing Champions League fight night.

As the script keeps unfolding, the two have followed up the incident with a press conference announcing their upcoming fight organized by the Uganda Boxing Federation.

Zahara fancied her chances noting that she's been a battle hardened fighter in the media space.

"I am a fighter, and people know that. Since joining the media industry, I have always stood my ground. I’m here to show Prima what I can do," Zahara said.

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Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.

On the other hand, Prima says she hopes to silence Zahara because she talks a lot.

"I am here to silence Zahara Toto because she talks a lot. I’m looking forward to our fight," Prima said.

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi argued that the federation hopes to popularise fighting in the ring rather than on social media.