Advertisement

Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.
As the script keeps unfolding, the two have followed up the incident with a press conference announcing their upcoming fight organized by the Uganda Boxing Federation.
Advertisement

Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match. 

Advertisement

Over last weekend, the two loud and provocative socialites were involved in a scuffle on the sidelines of the Uganda Boxing Federation organized Boxing Champions League fight night. 

As the script keeps unfolding, the two have followed up the incident with a press conference announcing their upcoming fight organized by the Uganda Boxing Federation. 

Zahara fancied her chances noting that she's been a battle hardened fighter in the media space. 

"I am a fighter, and people know that. Since joining the media industry, I have always stood my ground. I’m here to show Prima what I can do," Zahara said. 

Advertisement
Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.

On the other hand, Prima says she hopes to silence Zahara because she talks a lot. 

"I am here to silence Zahara Toto because she talks a lot. I’m looking forward to our fight," Prima said. 

Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi argued that the federation hopes to popularise fighting in the ring rather than on social media. 

Celebrity fights have gained popularity in recent times with Ugandan singer Rickman knocking out fellow singer Grenade and most recently, socialite and Zari Hassan's husband Shakib.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Mafias want to 'put me down' - Works Minister Byamukama
News
07.07.2026
Mafias want to 'put me down' - Works Minister Byamukama
Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud
Entertainment
07.07.2026
Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud
MTN confirm full restoration of services
News
07.07.2026
MTN confirm full restoration of services
Parliament pressures new house chamber contractors as members lack seating space
News
07.07.2026
Parliament pressures new house chamber contractors as members lack seating space
DOADOA Live opens at ONOMO with spotlight on women artists
Entertainment
07.07.2026
DOADOA Live opens at ONOMO with spotlight on women artists
Ugandans evacuated from South Africa receive rehabilitation
News
07.07.2026
Ugandans evacuated from South Africa receive rehabilitation