Zahara Totto, Prima Kardashi for celebrity boxing match to settle feud
Socialites Zahara Totto and Prima Kardashi are set to settle their feud in a celebrity boxing match.
Over last weekend, the two loud and provocative socialites were involved in a scuffle on the sidelines of the Uganda Boxing Federation organized Boxing Champions League fight night.
As the script keeps unfolding, the two have followed up the incident with a press conference announcing their upcoming fight organized by the Uganda Boxing Federation.
Zahara fancied her chances noting that she's been a battle hardened fighter in the media space.
"I am a fighter, and people know that. Since joining the media industry, I have always stood my ground. I’m here to show Prima what I can do," Zahara said.
On the other hand, Prima says she hopes to silence Zahara because she talks a lot.
"I am here to silence Zahara Toto because she talks a lot. I’m looking forward to our fight," Prima said.
Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi argued that the federation hopes to popularise fighting in the ring rather than on social media.
Celebrity fights have gained popularity in recent times with Ugandan singer Rickman knocking out fellow singer Grenade and most recently, socialite and Zari Hassan's husband Shakib.