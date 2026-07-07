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Ugandans evacuated from South Africa receive rehabilitation

Moses King Moses King
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Uganda has so far repatriated 730 citizens with more flights scheduled in due course.
Uganda has kicked off a rehabilitation and reintegration program at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi with focus on healing from the trauma experienced during the recent anti-migrant protests in South Africa and their subsequent repatriation.
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Uganda has kicked off a rehabilitation and reintegration program at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi with focus on healing from the trauma experienced during the recent anti-migrant protests in South Africa and their subsequent repatriation. 

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Makerere University Prof Peter Baguma led the session encouraging the returnees to remain hopeful and rebuild their lives despite the losses they occurred. 

Prof. Baguma assured them that mental health challenges resulting from trauma can be effectively treated through professional psychological support, and not necessarily through medication such as tablets or injections, as many people commonly believe.

"It is good that you came back home. We are going to work together to address your psychological challenges and mental health concerns so that you can reintegrate into your communities and contribute positively to the development of our country," Prof. Baguma said. 

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Uganda has so far repatriated 730 citizens with more flights scheduled in due course. 

The rehabilitation program is part of the government's support package for nationals repatriated from South Africa.

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