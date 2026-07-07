FULL LIST: Government raises salaries: medics, welders, town clerks, police, teachers, lawyers, BVET tutors eat big

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The government has raised salaries for the new Financial Year 2026/2027 making significant increments in pay for several positions.

The government has raised salaries for the new Financial Year 2026/2027 making significant increments in pay for several positions.

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Among the major beneficiaries include teachers, BVET tutors, medical workers and mortuary attendants.

Engineer in Chief under the salary scale U1SE have received an increment from Shs12,750,000 as monthly salary to Shs 13,860,000 receiving a Shs1,110,000 boost.

Deputy Director (Science) under U1SE have been raised from Shs11,900,000 monthly salary to Shs12,750,000 receiving a Shs850,000 boost.

Commissioners (Science) have been raised from earning Shs 10,622,398 to Shs12,750,000 receiving a hefty boost of Shs2,127,602.

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Deputy CAO / Deputy City Town Clerk / Town Clerk (City Division) have been raised from Shs1,859,451 to Shs6,500,000 receiving a hefty raise of Shs4,640,549.

Deputy Commissioners have received a boost from Shs1,800,687 to Shs6,500,000.

Assistant Commissioner (Professional Cadre) have been raised from Shs1,624,934–1,728,007 to Shs6,500,000

Assistant Commissioner (Administrative Cadre) have been boosted from Shs 1,624,934–1,690,781 to Shs6,500,000 making an increment from Shs4,809,219–+4,875,066.

Principal Officer (Professional Cadre have been boosted from Shs 1,282,315–1,527,241 to Shs4,500,000.

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Deputy Director (Science) have been boosted from Shs11,900,000 to Shs12,000,000.

Meanwhile lower cadres, including Rotary Drill Operator have been raised from Shs377,781 to Shs 2,500,000, Ferry Master / Marine Welder / Able Seafarer from Shs343,792 to Shs2,500,000.

Plant Operator / Coxswain / Asphalt Mixer / Bitumen Attendant / Fumigator from Shs 224,066 to Shs1,100,000.

Plant Attendant / Boiler Attendant / Cemetery Attendant / Tar Sprayer / Hydrological Attendant from Shs202,166 to Shs1,000,000.

Primary School Teachers (Schedule 3)–1 from Shs1,291,880 to Shs4,500,000

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Head Teacher (Primary) from Shs777,512–980,211 to Shs1,537,976.

Deputy Head Teacher (Primary) have received a boost from Shs1 662,165–773,952 to Shs1,357,964.

Senior Education Assistant from Shs 605,100–613,486 to Shs727,080

Education Assistant (Grade III Teacher) from Shs499,684–568,166 to Shs,700,000.

Head Teacher (Secondary – Non-Science) from Shs2,270,984–2,350,000 to Shs3,562,500

Deputy Head Teacher (Secondary – Non-Science) from Shs 1,631,769–1,740,001 to Shs2,175,000

Senior Education Officer – Classroom Teacher (Non-Science) from Shs 1,218,041–1,311,422 to Shs1,864,890

Education Officer – Classroom Teacher (Non-Science) from Shs 960,288–1,078,162 to Shs1,537,976.

Principal Diploma Awarding Institutions From Shs4,130,160.

Principal Certificate Awarding Institution / Deputy Principal Diploma (Non-Science) From Shs 2,755,575–2,850,000 to Shs3,562,500

Deputy Principal Certificate Awarding Institutions/Principal Lecturers (Non-Science) From 1,571,654–1,679,886 to Shs 2,175,000

Senior Tutor/Instructor/Lecturer (Non-Science) From Shs 1,218,041–1,311,422 to Shs1,864,890

Graduate Tutor/Instructor/Lecturer (Non-Science) from Shs 960,288–1,078,162 to Shs1,537,976

Diploma Tutor/Instructor/Lecturer (Non-Science)

From Shs745,000–784,214 to Shs1,357,964

Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service

Assistant Inspector General (Professional) from Shs7,070,698 to Shs12,750,000

Assistant Inspector General (Legal) from Shs8,762,800 to Shs12,750,000

Senior Commissioner (Administrative) from Shs6,806,632 to Shs12,750,000

Senior Commissioner (Science) from Shs11,900,000 to Shs12,750,000

Senior Commissioner (Legal) from Shs8,027,400 to Shs12,750,000

Commissioner (Administrative) from Shs6,406,632 to Shs12,750,000

Commissioner (Science) from 10,622,398 to 12,750,000

Senior Superintendent (Administrative) from Shs2,143,562–2,231,401 to Shs4,500,000

Senior Superintendent (Professional) from Shs 2,236,092–2,378,029 to Shs4,500,000

Senior Superintendent (Legal) from Shs4,356,720 to Shs4,500,000

Medical Workers and Health Tutors

Commissioner (Health) from Shs 12,321,555 to Shs12,750,000

Principal Diploma Awarding Health Institution from Shs10,622,398 to Shs12,750,000

Mortuary Attendant / X-Ray Attendant from Shs224,066 to Shs1,100,000

The enhancements align with the phased government strategy highlighted in the circular, notably raising non-science educators (Primary, Secondary Humanities, BTVET Non-Science), upgrading mid-to-senior administrative cadres (U2/U1E/U1SE), and adjusting key operational and technical roles.