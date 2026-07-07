All Is Forgiven: Minister urges TikToker Dog Nation, other critics stranded in South Africa to return home

Government officials have assured TikToker Dog Nation and other Ugandans stranded in South Africa that they will not face arrest if they return home.

The government has called on Ugandans still stranded in South Africa, including strong critics of President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM government, to return home without fear of arrest following their evacuation from the country.

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More than 520 Ugandans have already been repatriated after xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with the government planning to bring home about 1,000 nationals in total.

The returnees are currently undergoing orientation and rehabilitation at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi under a programme organised by the Office of the President through the Patriotism Secretariat.

Balaam Barugahara

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Addressing the returnees over the weekend, Local Government minister Balaam Barugahara said the repatriation should not be viewed through a political lens.

He assured those still in South Africa that the government would not target them because of their political views or criticism of the state.

Barugahara specifically appealed to the popular TikToker known as Half London Dog Nation, who remains in South Africa, to return home.

Dog Nation has built a large online following through satirical videos that mock senior government officials, including President Yoweri Museveni, members of the First Family, ministers and other leaders by portraying them as dogs.

His videos have attracted hundreds of millions of views across social media platforms.

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"Please tell your colleagues who stayed behind like that young man called Dog Nation; tell Dog Nation to come back home. The president wants nothing to do with him. Even Gen Muhoozi wants nothing to do with him. All of us united, we shall build our nation and make it great," Barugahara said.

The minister said the government's priority was to ensure the safe return and reintegration of all Ugandans affected by the violence in South Africa.

The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps, Hallen Seku, also encouraged the returnees to remain patriotic and assured them they had nothing to fear.

"Uganda is for all of us. Therefore, you should never get outside there and forget that time will come when we have to return home," Seku said.