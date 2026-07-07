LIST: The top 10 highest paying government jobs in Uganda in 2026/2027

The list below consolidates roles across Specified Officers, Aviation (Presidential Crew), and Judiciary schedules, ordered from the highest.

The Ministry of Public Service has announced the new salary structure for the Financial Year 2026/2027 which commences this July.

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To identify the top earners, we can scan all schedules and rank positions by monthly salary in Uganda Shillings (UShs) for FY 2026/2027. The list below consolidates roles across Specified Officers, Aviation (Presidential Crew), and Judiciary schedules, ordered from highest to lower pay.

Top 10 highest paying positions

1. Inspector General of Government

Under Schedule 9A (Specified Officers), IGG takes Shs37,000,000 as monthly salary and Shs444,000,000 annually making it through highest paid position.

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2. Auditor General

Under Schedule 9A (Specified Officers), the AG takes Shs 36,100,000 monthly and annually Shs433,200,000

3. Executive Director (Aviation – Presidential Crew)

The director presidential aviation under Schedule 10A earns Shs32,165,547 monthly and annually Shs 385,986,564.

4. Deputy Inspector General of Government

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Under Schedule 9A (Specified Officers), deputy IGG takes Shs 32,000,000 and annually Shs384,000,000.

5. Chief Pilot (Aviation – Presidential Crew)

Under Schedule 10A, the Chief Pilot earns Shs30,257,813 and annually Shs363,093,756.

6. Chief Engineer (Aviation – Presidential Crew)

The Chief Engineer is allocated under Schedule 10A monthly pay of Shs29,376,518 and annually Shs352,518,216.

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7. Captain (Aviation – Presidential Crew)

Under Schedule 10A , Captain earns Shs28,520,891 as salary and annually Shs342,250,692

8. Pilot (Aviation – Presidential Crew)

Pilots under Schedule 10A earn Shs27,690,185 and Shs332,282,220 annually.

9. Chief Justice

The Head of Judiciary earns according to Schedule 9A (Specified Officers) Shs26,500,000 monthly and annually Shs318,000,000

10. Deputy Chief Justice

The deputy head of tht Judiciary under Schedule 9A (Specified Officers) is allocated Shs25,000,000 as salary and Shs300,000,000 annually.

These figures reflect the highest monthly salaries cited across the uploaded FY 2026/2027 salary structures. Aviation Presidential Crew roles cluster among the very top alongside constitutionally established Specified Officers and top Judiciary leadership.