I have to be in India now: Lukwago reveals 5 life-threatening health conditions identified by Mulago doctors

Lukwago said he feared for his life, telling the court, "This is a death sentence for me... All I can say to Allah is to kindly take me without a lot of pain. And if I make my last prayer, instead of taking me through all this pain I will be put on some palliative care so that I die a less painful death."

Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has told the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court that specialists at Mulago National Referral Hospital diagnosed him with five chronic medical conditions that require urgent treatment, including spinal surgery in India.

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Appearing before court via video link from Luzira Prison on Wednesday, Lukwago said his health had deteriorated and warned that his life was at risk if doctors' recommendations were not implemented.

He presented findings from a medical assessment conducted during his week-long admission at Mulago Hospital following the court's rejection of his bail application.

The report was compiled by five senior consultants including spine surgeon Dr Norbert Owoth, senior cardiologist Michael Mungoma, neurologist Steven Matovu, neurosurgeon Joel Kiryabwire and spine surgeon Dr Edward Kironde," Lukwago told court.

The specialists had been appointed by Mulago executive director Dr Rosemary Byanyima to examine his condition.

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Lukwago told the court that the doctors diagnosed five serious health conditions.

Erias Lukwago

Lung disease

Doctors found that Lukwago suffers from chronic lung damage.

"I have a problem with residual middle cylindrical bronchitis, a permanent damage to my lungs; when I am in a place with limited oxygen I suffer breathlessness."

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He said doctors recommended that he be kept in a well-ventilated environment.

Spinal complications

Lukwago said doctors also found complications arising from the cervical disc replacement surgery he underwent in India in 2024.

He said the specialists recommended that he return to India for further review by the surgeons who carried out the procedure.

"The doctors have recommended that I should have a spinal review by my primary surgeons in India. The doctors were not able to repeat their MRI investigations because they were not certain of the compatibility of the disc implants that were used for the surgery."

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"I was put on some treatment to contain the pain. I should be in India now."

Hearing disorder

Lukwago said he was diagnosed with Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, which has affected his hearing.

"The doctors' letter reads: 'Lukwago's ENT conditions are irreversible and should be maintained on his medication.'"

He accused prison authorities of denying him access to a specialised hearing device prescribed before his arrest.

"My medication for this that I am getting in Luzira prison is very addictive and dangerous. Prior to my arrest, doctors had given me a tailor-made device from the UK to mitigate muffled sounds."

"When I went to Mulago, doctors recommended me using my device but unfortunately the prison authorities have refused the hearing device and dismantled it. They will not even allow my relatives to take it for repairs."

Digestive condition

Lukwago also said he suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and a hiatus hernia.

"I have GERD and hiatus hernia, and stand a risk of lower oesophageal cancer because of it."

He said the condition requires surgery and a specialised diet that he cannot access in prison.

"I cannot access the food needed to manage this condition and what I am using are PPIs and anti-acids."

High blood pressure

Doctors also advised him to continue treatment for hypertension, which he has managed for a decade.

He said the combination of illnesses had worsened his blood pressure.

'I have been condemned to death'

Lukwago concluded by telling court that he feared for his life.

"In a nutshell, I have been condemned to death. If no rescue is made as advised by consultants from Mulago, this is a death sentence for me."

"All I can say to Allah is to kindly take me without a lot of pain. And if I make my last prayer, instead of taking me through all this pain I will be put on some palliative care so that I die a less painful death."

Lukwago is facing a charge of misprision of treason before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court. Prosecutors allege that he failed to report information relating to an alleged treason plot involving his clients, Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya.

He has denied the charge.