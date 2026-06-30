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Lukwago misses court as health deteriorates

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 11:24 - 30 June 2026
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Erias Lukwago
Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago missed Tuesday's court session after prison authorities said he was too ill to leave Mulago Hospital, where he is undergoing specialised treatment.
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Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago did not appear before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court today, Tuesday, June 30, 2026 as expected, for the hearing of Mispreason of Treason case against him

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Uganda Prisons authorities informed the court that he was undergoing specialised medical treatment.

Following a meeting in the Magistrate’s chambers,  Lukwago's lead lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, told journalists that the Uganda Prisons Service had written to the court explaining why the opposition politician could not be produced.

"Lukwago has not been produced by prisons here today. The reason is that he is undergoing specialised treatment, and so the Uganda Prisons has written to court and informed them that the Lord Mayor emeritus is not here because of the medical investigations that are ongoing," Sseggona said.

He said Lukwago's condition had worsened and that doctors did not consider him fit to attend court.

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"He is also weak, and probably both Prisons and the Hospital did not deem it fit to disorganise that frail body by bringing him to court."

Sseggona said members of the defence team had visited Lukwago at Mulago National Referral Hospital earlier in the day, where they confirmed that he was weak.

He added that the court had adjourned the matter to Tuesday, next week at 9am to allow the medical process to continue

Erias Lukwago in court
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Lukwago was transferred from Luzira Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital on June 25, 2026, after the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court ordered prison authorities to provide him with comprehensive medical assessment and treatment. 

The court also directed that his wife and one lawyer of his choice be granted reasonable access during his admission and receive copies of his medical reports.

The hospitalisation followed the court's rejection of his bail application on charges of misprision of treason. 

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera ruled that, despite his medical condition, the prison authorities could adequately manage his health while investigations continued.

Lukwago reportedly suffers from hypertension, spinal complications, respiratory problems and other conditions linked to a previous neck surgery in India. 

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They have said plans are underway to seek specialised treatment abroad if he is released from custody.

Lukwago was arrested on June 15, 2026, and later charged with misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege he failed to report knowledge of an alleged plot to overthrow the government involving his clients, Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya. He denies the charge.

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