Salim Saleh instructs Muhoozi to allow Norbert Mao access to Besigye, Lukwago military intelligence

The directive is believed to have followed a petition by Minister Mao to the Gulu based general about being locked out of the investigations against the two opposition figures.

Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, better known as Salim Saleh, the national coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation has instructed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to brief Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao on the security operations surrounding opposition figures Dr Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago.

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The directive is believed to have followed a petition by Minister Mao to the Gulu based general about being locked out of the investigations against the two opposition figures.

In a brief handwritten communication dated June 28, 2026, Saleh said Mao has both a legal and political responsibility to explain to the public the circumstances surrounding the detention of Besigye and "any of his accomplices", as well as the actions taken by state security agencies.

"Hon Mao as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs (Chair of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Human Rights) has a duty to give a sense of perspectives to the public concerning the case of Dr Besigye and any of his accomplices. He also has a duty to explain actions by state security agencies against certain individuals and organisations," the note reads.

Saleh observes that Mao may not have access to information held by the military and intelligence agencies, despite coordinating the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

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"He is the coordinator of the JLOS. Since he may not be privy to some of military & intel agencies, he needs a briefing so that he can in turn respond to any concerns from the public."

Norbert Mao

The note is signed off with the phrase "Aluta Continua", a slogan frequently used by Saleh, rather than a conventional signature.

The directive comes amid growing public debate over the arrests and continued detention of Besigye and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Gen Salim Saleh's handwritten missive to Muhoozi

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Besigye was arrested earlier this month alongside several political associates and was later charged before the General Court Martial with offences linked to national security. The charges have attracted criticism from opposition leaders, lawyers and civil society groups, who argue that trying civilians before military courts violates constitutional principles and previous Supreme Court guidance.

Lukwago was also arrested by military personnel after openly criticising Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He was initially held in military custody before appearing before the Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with misprision of treason, an offence that alleges a person knew of plans to commit treason but failed to report them to authorities.

His lawyers have dismissed the charge as politically motivated. They have also questioned the legality of his arrest and detention by military personnel before he was handed over to civilian authorities.