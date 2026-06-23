Gen Kainerugaba to Besigye: What you did to Museveni is equivalent to believing in Satan

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has attacked Dr Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago in a series of posts that have renewed political debate

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba accused Dr Kizza Besigye of betraying President Museveni.

He compared Besigye’s actions to a Christian believing in Satan.

Muhoozi also attacked former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The remarks come amid renewed tension between Muhoozi and opposition figures.

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The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said what former Forum for Democratic Change president Dr Kizza Besigye did was sacrilegious.

"What Col.Dr.KB did against our father, Mzee Museveni, in our NRA/UPDF religion is equivalent to a Christian becoming a believer in Sitani," said the CDF in an X post today. "He will not escape his just sentence!"

He had earlier posted: "What Col.Dr.KB did against our father, Mzee Museveni, in our NRA/UPDF religion is equivalent to a Christian becoming a believer in Sitani. He will not escape his just sentence!"

In another post, he said: "This is my last time talking about Col.Dr.Besigye. He is an insignificant insect in the Uganda of today."

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Turning to former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Gen Kainerugaba said: "Lukwago committed the ultimate crime. Accusing me of violating human rights when I am the biggest defender of human rights in Uganda. When I was fighting Joseph Kony in Northern Uganda he was doing nothing apart from impregnating women in Kampala."

Besigye, a former bush war fighter and personal doctor to President Museveni, later became one of Museveni’s strongest political opponents. He has challenged Museveni in several presidential elections and has repeatedly accused the government of using security agencies to frustrate the opposition.