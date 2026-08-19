Minister Mao appoints Mustapher Ntale to take charge of URSB; explains why he sent officials on leave instead of interdiction

Minister Norbert Mao appoints Mustapher Ntale to lead URSB after five top officials, including Mercy Kainobwisho, are sent on leave amid corruption audits.

Mustapher Ntale, the Deputy Registrar General in charge of Registries at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), has been assigned to oversee the agency’s operations after five senior officials were sent on mandatory leave pending investigations into alleged corruption and mismanagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao instructed Ntale to perform the duties of Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho and coordinate the work of other affected offices during the investigations.

He also directed him to assign relevant officers to act in the positions of the officers who have been sent on mandatory leave

The changes follow President Yoweri Museveni’s directive for an audit into allegations of embezzlement of government funds, abuse of office, money laundering, maladministration and institutional mismanagement at URSB.

The officials affected are Kainobwisho, Deputy Registrar General Alex Anganya, Commissioner for ICT and Innovation Arthur Kwesiga, Commissioner for Registration Services Gilbert Agaba and Assistant Commissioner Walid Kule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon Norbert Mao in his office

Meanwhile, Minister Mao last night came out to explain his decision to place the officials on mandatory leave instead of immediately interdicting them.

This followed questions raised on social media over while he sent the officials on leave, when the directive from the IGG indicated that the officials were to be interdicted.

Some commenters noted that with interdictions, the suspects were to receive half pay, while leave meant that they could get their full pay.

Responding to these queries, Mao said he acted based on the President’s directive and clarified that the decision to send the officials on leave came before any recommendation for interdiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have some little knowledge of English and I’m sure the President knows the difference between ‘leave’ and ‘interdiction’,” Mao said.

He shared a letter from President Museveni dated July 24, 2026, directing the officials to go on leave until an audit into URSB’s activities was completed.

The President also directed the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to lead investigations with support from State House auditors.