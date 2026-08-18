Ugandan students invited to apply for 200 Algerian university scholarships

The courses will be taught in either French or Englis

The courses will be taught in either French or Englis

The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited applications for the Algerian Government Scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year, with 200 undergraduate opportunities available for Ugandan students in nine areas of study at Algerian universities.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has invited applications for the Algerian Government Scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year, with 200 undergraduate opportunities available for Ugandan students in nine areas of study at Algerian universities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engineering programmes under Science and Technology have the highest number of slots, with 50 places available. The category covers fields such as electrical, aeronautic, civil, petro-chemical, mechanical, mining, water, industrial, telecommunication and transportation engineering.

Medical Sciences, which includes Medicine, Dental Surgery and Pharmacy, has 40 slots, while Architecture and Urban Planning has 25. Mathematics and Computing and Agronomic Sciences each have 20 opportunities. Earth and the Universe Sciences, including Geophysics and Geology, have 15 slots, while Science of Matter, Veterinary Science, and Science of Nature and Life each have 10 slots.

The courses will be taught in either French or English.

Applicants must have at least two principal passes in the required subjects for their chosen programmes at A-Level. They must also be below 25 years of age at the time of application and should have completed their A-Level studies within the past two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Students already receiving government sponsorship or benefiting from another scholarship are not eligible for the programme.

Successful applicants will be required to meet some costs before starting their studies. They will have to pay for their own one-way flight ticket to Algeria and complete a compulsory one-year French language course before beginning their degree programmes.

Application forms are available on the Ministry of Education and Sports website. Completed applications can be sent by email to scholarships@education.go.ug or submitted physically to the Secretary, Central Scholarships Committee, Department of Higher Education, 3rd Floor Wing A, Legacy Towers Room 9 or 15, Kyadondo Road, Kampala.

Applicants must submit a typed application showing their age, sex, chosen course, home district, telephone contact, email address, copies of academic documents and a passport-size photograph.