Hellen Lukoma was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature for her role in You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye at the Uganda Film Festival 2026.

Hellen Lukoma was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature for her role in You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye at the Uganda Film Festival 2026.

The Uganda Film Festival 2026 has announced nominees across film, television and creative categories, with You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye emerging as one of the leading contenders.

You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye leads the UFF 2026 nominations across several major film categories.

Ugandan productions including Adui, Maama Wange, Waka Waka and Small Gods received multiple nominations.

Television dramas such as Damalie, Choices and Ties That Bind Us will compete for awards.

UFF 2026 will celebrate local storytelling through film, television, documentaries, animation and regional productions.

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The Uganda Film Festival (UFF) 2026 has unveiled its full list of nominees, bringing together some of the country’s leading filmmakers, actors, television productions and emerging creative talent for this year’s awards.

The festival, organised by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), will take place from August 21 to August 28, 2026, under the theme “Transformation: The Power of Local Stories”.

The week-long event will feature film screenings, workshops and industry forums before the UFF Awards Gala crowns winners across different categories.

Among the productions dominating this year’s nominations is You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, which earned recognition in categories including Best Viewer’s Choice, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Make-Up, Best Post-Production/Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Actor in a Feature, Best Supporting Actor in a Feature and Best Actress in a Feature.

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The film will compete for Best Viewer’s Choice alongside Adui, The Unforgivable, Longing to Belong, Maama Wange and Waka Waka.

In the Best Original Soundtrack category, nominees are When Power Turns, Wrong Number, Longing to Belong, Sledge and Small Gods.

The Best Costume Design award will be contested by Small Gods, Adui, You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Maama Wange and Waka Waka, while the Best Cinematography category features At the Verge, Adui, You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Longing to Belong and Waka Waka.

For Best Make-Up, the nominees are You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Maama Wange, Waka Waka, The Unforgivable and Small Gods. The Best Post-Production/Editing category includes Adui, You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Longing to Belong, Waka Waka and The Unforgivable.

The Best Film in Indigenous Language category recognises Small Gods, Waka Waka, Maama Wange and When Power Turns.

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Regional films will also compete for recognition, with Borrowed Womb representing the Eastern Region, No Need A Call representing the Central Region, Kabwondera representing the Western Region and No Safe Place to Call Home (Te Okono) representing the Northern Region.

In the Best Screenplay category, the nominees are Small Gods, You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, The Unforgivable, Maama Wange and Adui.

The Best Director award will be decided between Drake Makanga for You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Mariam Ndagire Kizito for Longing to Belong, Ssentongo Marvin Rain for Waka Waka and Masadde Isaa Yusuf for Maama Wange.

The Best Feature Film category features Adui, Waka Waka, Longing to Belong, Maama Wange and You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye.

The acting categories have also attracted some of Uganda’s established performers. The nominees for Best Actress in a Feature are Mbabazi Catherine Uwera for You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Jackline Katusiime for The Unforgivable, Irene Enyegu for Lost and Found, Nakakeeto Immaculate for Wrong Number and Chimpaye Florence Mariserena for Small Gods.

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The Best Actor in a Feature category includes Fidel Sankara for You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Michael Wawuyo Jr for The Unforgivable, Mushikoma Daniel Papa for At the Verge, Olot Bonny Olem for Adui and Turinayo Jothan for Small Gods.

The Best Supporting Actress in a Feature category features Hellen Lukoma for You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Nabakiibi Joana Jojo for Maama Wange, Annet Nandujja for Longing to Belong, Namakulula Hilda for Wrong Number and Nakitende Hasifah for At the Verge.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Feature are Allan Kutos Katongole for You May Kiss the Bride Goodbye, Mutumba Henry for Waka Waka, Obita Vincent Tyson for Adui, Tom Ongom for When Power Turns and Biziman Hussein for Small Gods.

The festival will also recognise new talent through the Best Rising Star category, which includes Katushabe Jovian Ann for Maama Wange, Yomcwinya Emily for Adui, Sanyu Millie Martha for At the Verge and Turinayo Jonathan for Small Gods.

The Best Animation category includes Amara and the Spirit of Nyamagunda, Queen Kitami, Who Killed Captain Alex?, Mother Tongue and Nyota Force.

Local documentaries competing for recognition are Wanawake, Ektiibwa Ky’Olubugo, Becoming Her, Becoming Free, Ajon – The Spirit of Teso and The Blind Family.

The East African Film category will feature productions from Kenya and Tanzania. The nominees are Shiku, Bobo, Peremende and Zahma (The Struggle) from Kenya, and Nana from Tanzania.

The Best International Film category includes Safari from Kenya, Eugene O’Neill’s – The First Man from the United Kingdom, In Other Words from Iran, Nelson Mandela: The Man Behind the Legend from the Russian Federation and My Father from Mauritius.

Student filmmakers will also compete, with Bond of Tera, Shadows After Vows, Mind Over Matter, Unseen and The Dream Killer nominated for Best Student Film.

Uganda’s television industry will compete in the Best TV Drama Series category, with Damalie, Loving Beyond, Kavule Town, Choices and Ties That Bind Us nominated.

The Best Actor in TV Drama/Series nominees are Derrik Bakka for Damalie, Mugagga Tevin for Kavule Town, Rukundo Kenny for Choices, Herbert KafriKa for Choices and Jjemba Musoke for Ties That Bind Us.

The Best Actress in TV Drama/Series category features Diana Kahunde for Choices, Nakubulwa Clare Desire for Ties That Bind Us, Nambusi Florence for Loving Beyond, Mirembe Doreen for Damalie and Cinderella Okuyo for Crossroads.

The Best Supporting Actor in TV Drama/Series nominees are Austin Jjemba Musoke for Damalie, Isaac Mendez Kintu for Loving Beyond, Yusuf Kaija Boxa for Choices, Raymond Rushabiro for Ties That Bind Us and Blair Koono for Kavule Town.

The Best Supporting Actress in TV Drama/Series category includes Kunihira Carolyn for Ties That Bind Us, Rukia Nalubega for Damalie, Florence Iga for Loving Beyond, Natulinda Blessed for Kavule Town and Anna Marie Nantambi for Choices.

Nalubega’s nomination stands out because she is a Makerere University Drama and Film student who has continued building her acting career while pursuing her studies. Her portrayal of Zabuli in Damalie earned her recognition in a competitive category.

The Best Local Short Film category includes Infinity, Mfuko the Duffle Bag, Subliminal, Twisted and Last Taxi to Kawempe.

UFF said the 2026 nominations reflect the growing diversity of Uganda’s film and television industry, with recognition extending beyond feature films to documentaries, animation, student productions, indigenous-language films and regional content.

The festival’s theme, “Transformation: The Power of Local Stories”, highlights the role of Ugandan creators in shaping culture, identity and public conversations through storytelling.