Uganda’s first Miss Universe queen Mitchelle Daka gets brand support ahead of global contest

V&A Sherry welcomed Daka as Face of V&A 2026 after selecting her before the national competition

V&A Sherry welcomed Daka as Face of V&A 2026 after selecting her before the national competition

Uganda’s first Miss Universe Uganda, Mitchelle Daka, has received support from V&A Sherry as she prepares to represent the country at the global Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico.

Uganda’s first Miss Universe Uganda, Mitchelle Daka, has started her journey to the global stage with support from V&A Sherry after the brand hosted her and other pageant winners at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) headquarters in Luzira.

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Daka, who was crowned on August 1, 2026, visited the brewery alongside first runner-up Kimberly Jael Aremo and Top Supermodel Teopista Aromach as they celebrated the historic achievement. She will represent Uganda at the Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico in November, becoming the first Ugandan to compete at the 75-year-old global pageant.

The visit marked the beginning of Daka’s role as Face of V&A 2026, a partnership that started before she won the Miss Universe Uganda crown.

Roy Ronald Tumwizere, V&A Sherry Brand Manager, said the visit was meant to celebrate the queens and show them the support behind the brand.

“We decided to host the queens to show them where the amazing V&A Sherry is made, to show our support and congratulate them upon winning. They will be going to the global pageants, and we promise to keep supporting them as they represent our country on the global stage,” he said.

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V&A selected Daka as its brand ambassador before the pageant finale, citing her qualities and potential. Her victory has since strengthened the partnership as she prepares for international competition.

The brand said Daka represents its “Yours to Share” philosophy, which promotes celebrating achievements and meaningful moments with others.

UBL Marketing Director Catherine Ndungu congratulated Daka and all contestants who took part in the first Miss Universe Uganda competition.

“First, allow me to say that you all look so beautiful. I and the team here are very proud of you, and we are excited to see what the partnership with Miss Universe Uganda means for the brand,” Ndungu said.

UBL Head of Spirits Hilda Aguti praised the pageant organisers for creating a platform that supports women’s empowerment.

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“We congratulate you for winning, and we would like to see what our partnership with the Miss Universe platform is going to be like beyond the run. We appreciate the good work done by Joram and team because it is in line with what V&A stands for- women empowerment,” she said.

During the visit, the queens toured the brewery, met UBL leaders and learned about the production process behind V&A Sherry.

Joram Muzira, Director of Miss Universe Uganda, thanked V&A for supporting the inaugural competition and its focus on empowering women.

“We are so grateful to V&A Sherry for supporting our cause to empower women. We are so excited that they chose us at our maiden event, and our queens will be bearing the flag at the global stages, starting with Mitchelle at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November,” Muzira said.

Daka thanked V&A for believing in her before she won the crown, saying she looked forward to building a partnership that benefits both sides.

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