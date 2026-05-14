Mao takes credit for modern JLOS Tower, hails new reforms in farewell message

The consolidation of the agencies into one building complex, Mao revealed, will save the government nearly Shs30 billion previously spent annually on rent.

Mao credited himself for fast-tracking completion of the modern JLOS Tower in Naguru.

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He said the new complex will save government about Shs30 billion in annual rent costs.

Mao highlighted ADR policy reforms, regional Court of Appeal offices and human rights initiatives.

He defended the DP-NRM cooperation agreement and backed the idea of a future multiparty Cabinet.

Standing in his spacious office on the highest floors of the newly launched JLOS Tower located along Katalima Road in Naguru, the outgoing Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon Norbert Mao spoke at length about his accomplishments in the four years that he has served at the helm of the Ministry.

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Mao, who is also President of the opposition Democratic Party (DP) but serving in Cabinet through a cooperation agreement signed between his party and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), listed several milestones he said were achieved during his tenure.

Among the projects he listed was the completion of the new JLOS Tower, a modern and energy-efficient government office complex that now houses several agencies under the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

Mao said the completion of the tower remains one of the achievements he is most proud of as he exits office.

“I have been here since July 22. One of things I am most proud of is that as I leave, we are sitting on the roof of Kampala, overlooking NBS, Ntinda, and Police Headquarters,” Mao said.

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He compared the project to his time as Gulu LC5 chairman, where he said he found a stalled district headquarters project and completed it before leaving office.

“This is another signature project; the JLOS Towers, which is housing the Ministry of Justice, Law Reform Commission, DPP, UHRC, Uganda Prisons all under my ministry,” he said.

The consolidation of the agencies into one complex, Mao revealed, will save the government nearly Shs30 billion previously spent annually on rent.

“When I became minister, I told the first meeting that within four years, we should complete this project, and we are happy that we did. What matters most is results,” he added.

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JLOS Tower located along Katalima Road in Naguru

Regional justice infrastructure expanded

Mao also pointed to ongoing efforts to decentralise justice services beyond Kampala.

He revealed that the government is establishing Court of Appeal offices in different regions including Gulu, Mbarara and Mbale to bring services closer to people.

The Ministry of Justice is also constructing more offices across the country, including a structure in Soroti that is nearing completion.

Mao touts ADR and human rights reforms

The outgoing minister also praised reforms aimed at improving access to justice and strengthening human rights protection.

One of his first actions after joining Cabinet was requesting the establishment of a standing Cabinet committee on human rights.

“The best way to fight for human rights is to talk about it,” he said.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon Norbert Mao in his office

Mao described the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) policy as one of the reforms he is most proud of during his tenure.

The policy encourages citizens to settle disputes through mediation instead of lengthy court battles.

“Citizens are now convinced that instead of going to quarrel in front of a judge, you can choose someone you both trust to mediate your dispute. It is now mainstream,” Mao said.

Under his leadership, he said, the ministry increased the number of High Court judges to 151 and Court of Appeal judges to 56 during his time in office.

He added that juvenile justice would be the ministry’s major focus this year due to the growing number of young people coming into conflict with the law.

Norbert Mao

Mao backs multiparty cooperation

Mao also defended the cooperation agreement between DP and NRM, saying national interests should come before political divisions.

“I am glad that for the duration that I have been here, I have been able to make a difference,” Mao said.

He revealed that he is finalising his handover report to guide the incoming minister on pending priorities.

“It has been great serving my motherland Uganda, uniting voices. We must think of Uganda, we don't need to think about parties,” he said.

Mao added that Uganda could continue seeing a multiparty Cabinet arrangement in the future.