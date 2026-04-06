Mao joins NRM Kyankwanzi retreat as race for Speaker heats up

Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao has confirmed he will attend the NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi from April 7 to April 15, 2026, as he prepares to contest for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Democratic Party leader and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has confirmed he will attend the upcoming Leaders’ Retreat for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus.

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"I confirm that I’ll be participating in the Leaders’ Retreat for the NRM Parliamentary Caucuses from 7th – 15th April, 2026 at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi District," Mao posted on X. "I thank our Sister Party @NRMOnline for the kind invitation."

The development comes as Mao prepares to contest for Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

Mao, recently elected Member of Parliament for Laroo-Pece Division in Gulu, confirmed his bid in February. He is expected to face incumbent Speaker Anita Among.

The NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat will run from April 7 to April 15, 2026, at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

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Newly elected MPs, independents and invited opposition figures gathered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on April 6, 2026 for verification and accreditation before departure.

According to NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, about 72 independent MPs have been identified, with at least 40 already signing memoranda of understanding to cooperate with the NRM. He said others are expected to join before the retreat begins.

The party also extended an open invitation to opposition members interested in attending the sessions, including an opportunity for an opposition figure to present a paper on the role of opposition in national development.

NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko said the retreat will focus on aligning leaders to protect national gains while steering Uganda towards a higher middle-income status.

The retreat will run under the theme, “Aligning the NRM leadership towards protecting the gains and making the qualitative leap towards a higher middle-income status society.”

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She said the programme will cover NRM ideology, governance, regional geopolitics, national security and political economy, with emphasis on the party’s Musevenomics approach. Other areas include human capital development, infrastructure, agriculture and Parliament’s legislative role in managing public expectations and ensuring effective representation.

Namayanja said special emphasis will be placed on ideological grounding, especially for first-time and younger MPs, to equip them with a clear understanding of the party’s principles and policy direction.