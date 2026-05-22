Hollywood star Tyrese Gibson to perform at Ntungamo coffee marathon; fee sparks outrage

Plans to bring American star Tyrese Gibson to headline the Africa Coffee Marathon have sparked intense public criticism over the high cost and questionable value of foreign performers in promoting Uganda’s coffee.

Inspire Coffee Group, which runs the expansive Africa Coffee Park in Ntungamo have confirmed that top American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson will be the headline performer at the second edition of the Africa Coffee Marathon in Ntungamo district this October.

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The marathon is part of a planned 10-day Africa Coffee Festival to be held at the park.

The marathon will be held under the theme “Empowering the IK Community of Karamoja through Coffee Farming to End Poverty.”

Tyrese Gibson will be the headline performer at the second edition of the Africa Coffee Marathon in Ntungamo district this October.

The Group headed by Mr Nelson Tugume, confirmed Gibson as the main act on the coffee marathon website, fuelling debate on social media.

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Unconfirmed reports suggest that Gibson will be paid $1 million (about Shs3.7 billion) for his performance, a figure that has drawn criticism from Ugandans who question the value of spending such amounts on foreign artists to promote coffee.

Mr Tugume also confirmed on Friday morning that he has invited United States national football player Tim Weah to attend the event.

Weah is the son of Liberia’s former President George Weah—the only African to win football’s Ballon d’Or

American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson

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Public backlash

Reactions on social media have been swift and sharp. Frank Mwesigye wrote:

“Mr Tugume is bringing an American singer and actor Mr Tyrese Gibson on 3rd October 2026 at a cost of $1 million USD, an amount far higher than the money spent on purchasing a Rolls‑Royce, all in the name of promoting Ugandan coffee. How exactly does this faded singer and actor promote our coffee?”

Mwesigye asked why local artists couldn’t be empowered instead of spending huge sums on foreign celebrities, arguing that such activities should be investigated as they add little value to ordinary Ugandans.

Isaac Ssentongo also weighed in, sarcastically suggesting that a board meeting must have celebrated the idea: “Don’t joke with excited elites in positions of power, they either make or mess it all.”

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Nelson Tugume, the founder of Inspire Africa Ltd,

Questions on value and purpose

Another commentator, Joseph Rukara, questioned the logic of hiring a Hollywood personality:

“So this country has reached the level where coffee now needs a washed‑up Hollywood mechanic to sell beans? Most Ugandans know coffee better than they know Tyrese songs.”

Some critics even alleged that the coffee marathon was being used as a money‑laundering scheme, calling for urgent investigations.

Diamond Platinumz

History of backlash

The first edition of the marathon last year faced similar backlash when it was headlined by Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz at a reported cost of over $300,000.