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PHOTOS: Shs94bn UPDF headquarters enters final construction phase

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 22:26 - 13 May 2026
The new Ministry of Defence/UPDF headquarters in Mbuya is more than 75 per cent complete.
Uganda’s new Shs94 billion Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya has crossed the 75 per cent completion mark, with final works now underway.
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Uganda’s new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya is nearing completion, with construction now surpassing the 75 per cent mark.

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The twin-tower complex, estimated to cost Shs94 billion, has started transforming the skyline around Mbuya Hill and is expected to become one of the country’s biggest government infrastructure projects.

Lead engineer Lt Col Robert Chabo said construction remains on schedule. He revealed that by May 2026, the two towers had already reached the fifth and final floor.

According to Chabo, engineers are now focusing on interior finishing, technology installation and other final works before handover.

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The project gained momentum after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba inspected the site on September 4, 2025, and directed the UPDF Engineers Brigade to complete the buildings within 11 months.

At the time, construction had reached nearly 50 per cent. Project engineers assured the CDF that the structures would be ready within the agreed timeline.

During the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2024, Gen Kainerugaba described the project as critical to strengthening the operational capacity of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

“It is of strategic importance that MoDVA headquarters are accommodated in a modern and comfortable setting. This directly contributes to the operational efficiency, coordination, and capabilities of the UPDF,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

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“Our new headquarters will incorporate the latest technology and infrastructure to support a modern defence strategy,” he added.

Lt Col Chabo said the construction team continues to work under tight timelines to ensure the project is completed on time.

He credited the CDF for providing continuous support towards the project.

Once complete, the headquarters will centralise defence and veteran affairs administration and strengthen the UPDF’s modernisation agenda.

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