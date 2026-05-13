Nateete‑Nakawuka road section closed for three months

The closure affects the stretch between the Mutundwe Road junction and the Old Masaka Road junction around Nateete in south‑western Kampala.

A section of the Nateete‑Nakawuka Road will be closed from May 15, 2026 for about three months to facilitate drainage works.

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Motorists are urged to use alternative routes including Old Masaka Road and Entebbe Road to reduce disruptions.

The closure is part of the wider Kampala–Nakawuka–Nateete–Mpigi road upgrade, which is progressing despite delays in land acquisition.

A key section of the Nateete‑Nakawuka Road will be closed to motorists for approximately three months from May 15, 2026, the Ministry of Works and Transport has announced.

The closure affects the stretch between the Mutundwe Road junction and the Old Masaka Road junction around Nateete in south‑western Kampala.

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It forms part of the ongoing road upgrade project aimed at improving drainage and reducing flooding along this busy corridor linking Kampala to the greater Masaka region.

In a public notice dated May 13, 2026 and signed by Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, motorists were advised to use alternative routes, including Old Masaka Road, Entebbe Road via Kajjansi, and connections through Mutundwe and Wankulukuku, while work continues.

The ministry said the drainage works are intended to enhance road safety and durability by ensuring water is efficiently channelled away from the carriageway.

Works have resumed on the Nateete-Nakawuka road

Progress and challenges on the broader project

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The closure comes as part of a wider upgrade of the Kampala–Nakawuka–Nateete–Mpigi road project, a strategic link that is expected to ease travel and improve connectivity between Kampala, Entebbe, Mpigi and western parts of the country.

Construction on the larger 72.5‑kilometre road has been progressing steadily, despite delays from land acquisition and compensation issues.

Ongoing works include earthmoving, swamp treatment and the installation of box culverts and U‑drains to manage water flow, with government and contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) tackling these in phases.