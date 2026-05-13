Bobi Wine lists 7 favourite songs, books that inspire him

Bobi Wine has shared some of his personal inspirations, naming key songs and books that have shaped his worldview.

Bobi Wine has shared some of his personal inspirations, naming key songs and books that have shaped his worldview.

Bobi Wine revealed some of the powerful works that have influenced his career, from African literature to music that carries the message of resistance.

Bobi Wine’s favorite books, such as Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe and Betrayed by My Leader by John Kazoora, have greatly influenced his political and artistic views.

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He sees music and literature as intertwined mediums for communicating resistance and protest.

His playlist includes powerful tracks like Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has shared some of his personal inspirations, naming key songs and books that have shaped his worldview.

The NUP president named at least two of his own songs among the top seven that he draws inspiration from.

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During his visit to Harvard University, Bobi Wine revealed some of the powerful works that have influenced his career, from African literature to music that carries the message of resistance.

Some of his top songs that reflect his beliefs include Soweto by Peter Tosh, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds and Buffalo Soldier, Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us, and Eddie Grant’s Gimme Hope Jo’anna.

Bobi Wine also included his own tracks Everything is Gonna Be Alright and Freedom on his playlist.

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Bobi Wine revealed in an interview with Music in Africa Magazine that he is a firm believer in the power of literature, especially African writers who tell the stories of struggle, identity, and resilience.

“I always wanted to be a writer myself, but studying our people taught me something: they don’t read as much as before – they listen, they dance, they gather around sound. So I meet them where they are, in the studio, on the stage, on the dance floor, and that’s where I deliver my message,” he said.

Among his favorite books, he lists Things Fall Apart by Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe.

Bobi Wine

Bobi explained that it was the first book he ever read cover-to-cover, igniting his passion for African writers.

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He also drew inspiration from Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and Ugandan surgeon-turned-author Tumusiime Rushedge.

Books, he said, serve as a form of resistance, especially in the face of repressive regimes.

He also mentioned Betrayed by My Leader by John Kazoora, a powerful narrative about the armed struggle that brought Uganda’s current president to power. This book, Bobi says, resonates with him deeply, showing the pain of misplaced trust.

“He writes about the hope and disappointment of the armed struggle that brought Museveni to power. He was a grounded man; he was a revolutionary. It is this book that touches me most deeply. It shows me the pain of trust, but also reminds me of what can happen,” Bobi Wine said,

Music as a Voice of the People

Bobi Wine also discussed how music and literature have historically been tools for social change, especially in oppressed communities.

Bobi Wine

From colonialism to dictatorship, artists have used their work to fight back against injustice, something Bobi Wine deeply connects with as both a musician and a political leader.

“It is art, it is music, it is the recital of powerful ideas and spoken word that carries memory, protest and truth. It is the most effective way of carrying messages from one generation to another, from one group to another, from one region to another. So you can’t separate them.

“No wonder art is now also being used against the people, to the extent that artists are bought and paid for. They’re compromised to change their values. I am a musician, and my music is banned in Uganda. Why? Because of the effectiveness of music.”