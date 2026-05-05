'I once loved Museveni like your father did' - Bobi Wine, Besigye son talk African democracy in US

Bobi Wine told US students he once admired Museveni but now warns against leaders who overstay in power and weaken democracy

Bobi Wine spoke at Columbia University on democracy and leadership in Africa

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He said he once admired Museveni, like Kizza Besigye did in the past

He also raised concerns about governance trends in Burkina Faso

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has decried the fading quality of democracy on the African content, blaming it on leaders such as President Yoweri Museveni for entrenching themselves in office using the power of the gun

The NUP leader said he once admired President Yoweri Museveni, drawing comparisons with the early support the President received from veteran politician Kizza Besigye.

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Bobi Wine was speaking Monday during a panel discussion with students at Columbia University in New York.

The session was moderated by Anselm Besigye, son of Dr Besigye, who is pursuing a PhD at the university.

“I loved Museveni; I have read his books. The Museveni of then, when he was my age, was inspirational,” Bobi Wine said.

“That was the reason he was able to persuade your father to risk his life and join him to liberate Uganda.”

He, however, said he no longer supports leaders who remain in power without a clear mandate from the people. He argued that leadership must be based on free choice and accountability.

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Bobi Wine extended his argument to Burkina Faso’s leader Ibrahim Traoré, saying he initially welcomed his leadership but later raised concerns.

“I said I support him, but I wished he gave the people of Burkina Faso a chance to elect him so they can feel like he is their servant and not their boss,” he said.

Bobi Wine and President Museveni

He added that his position changed after actions that appeared to weaken democratic structures, including the dissolution of key electoral processes.

The opposition leader said he was particularly troubled by what he described as a dismissal of democratic principles, warning that such actions undermine citizen power.

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He cited Museveni’s earlier views on leadership, saying prolonged rule risks turning leaders into rulers who serve themselves instead of the people.

“When a leader becomes all powerful, he governs on his own behalf and the people become his subjects and cease to be citizens,” he said.

Bobi Wine said such trends should not define governance in Africa or elsewhere in 2026, calling for stronger democratic values across the continent.