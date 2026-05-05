Museveni disappointed by corrupt officials as he dissolves cabinet

Museveni dissolved his cabinet while warning against corruption and promising reforms in the next term.

Museveni has dissolved the 2021–2026 cabinet ahead of his May 12 inauguration

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He criticised corruption among some officials and called for stricter action

A new cabinet is expected to be announced after the inauguration

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed disappointment with corruption among senior officials as he formally dissolved the cabinet of the 2021–2026 term.

Museveni made the remarks on May 4, 2026 during a luncheon held at State House Entebbe for outgoing ministers, days before his inauguration scheduled for May 12.

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In his remarks, Museveni thanked the cabinet for its political mobilisation under the ruling National Resistance Movement, noting that the 71 per cent election victory was a collective achievement. However, he said more could have been done, especially in fighting corruption.

“The victory we are talking about of 71% in the last election is not my own victory but ours all,” Museveni said.

“However, I think we could have achieved more. In particular, in the coming term; we must get rid of corruption completely.”

Museveni hosted a luncheon at State House Entebbe for outgoing ministers

The President warned that reports of some political leaders receiving bribes from business people were worrying and dangerous for the country’s progress.

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“This is very dangerous; it must stop,” he added.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja in her remarks, spoke of the achievements registered during the term, pointing to government programmes implemented across sectors.

Vice President Jessica Alupo on the other hand, said the cabinet took office during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 period, which threatened lives and livelihoods.

Vice President Jessica Alupo

She said the government responded with measures that helped control the pandemic while protecting the economy.

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“Yet under your guidance, this cabinet rose to the occasion and took action to control the pandemic, safeguard our people and safeguard the economy,” Alupo said.