PHOTOS: Museveni chairs final cabinet meeting ahead of new appointments

Museveni chaired the final Cabinet meeting and thanked ministers for their service.

Museveni chaired the final Cabinet meeting and thanked ministers for their service.

Museveni has dissolved his Cabinet ahead of new appointments, triggering uncertainty and lobbying within political circles

Museveni chaired the final Cabinet meeting and thanked ministers for their service.

The Cabinet has been dissolved ahead of his swearing-in on May 12, 2026.

Speculation is rising about a reshuffle that could favour younger leaders.

Ministers who lost elections face lower chances of reappointment amid intense lobbying.

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President Yoweri Museveni on May 4, 2026 chaired the last Cabinet meeting of the outgoing government and later hosted ministers to a luncheon to thank them for their service.

Museveni said the Cabinet played a key role in pushing Uganda into middle-income status.

He thanked members and the Cabinet Secretariat for managing government business.

The Cabinet now stands dissolved ahead of his swearing-in on May 12, 2026.

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President Museveni hosted ministers to a luncheon to thank them for their service

The move has revived memories of 2021, when Museveni dropped several senior figures and brought in new faces. That reshuffle surprised many and changed the political landscape.

There is growing talk that the President could again bring in younger leaders. Some see this as a shift towards a more energetic and technocratic team. This has raised concern among long-serving ministers.

Speaking during the ‘Jazz with Jajja’ session with social media influencers, Museveni said he is open to appointing young people to Cabinet.

Prime Minister Nabbanja during the final cabinet meeting

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Ministers who lost parliamentary seats face more uncertainty. Observers say their chances of returning to Cabinet are now weaker.

Vice President Alupo during the final cabinet meeting