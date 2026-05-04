Mixology training at Black Panther ends with thrilling showdown

More than 30 bartenders received training in mixology and branding

More than 30 bartenders received training in mixology and branding

Bartenders sharpened their skills at a Tanqueray Masterclass in Kampala, where Prossy Sakubona emerged as a standout performer.

Black Panther Kampala hosted a Tanqueray Masterclass on May 4, 2026.

More than 30 bartenders received training in mixology and branding.

Participants learned advanced techniques and took part in a mix-off challenge.

Prossy Sakubona stood out by completing the final task under pressure.

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On May 4, 2026, Black Panther Kampala opened its doors for mentorship, not business.

The Tanqueray Masterclass, organised by Uganda Breweries Limited’s advocacy team, brought together more than 30 bartenders for skills training, industry insights and hands-on challenges.

Reserve brand ambassadors Melanie Kaita and Stephen Baguma led the session. Bartenders Jane Apio, Joram Mukobe, Elwin Ssesanga and Preston Abel also guided participants.

The training covered mixology basics and the business side of bartending.

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Reserve brand ambassador Melanie Kaita during a session

Participants learned key concepts such as the “serve” and the “pour.” These define how drinks are presented and measured. Trainers stressed consistency, technique and decision-making.

Bartenders also took part in practical drills. They adjusted cocktails on the spot, correcting drinks that were too strong or too sweet.

Advanced techniques such as fat washing and rice washing drew attention. These methods enhance flavour and texture in spirits.

“I’ve already learned a lot today. There were discoveries like fat washing and rice washing, those are fascinating techniques,” said Prossy Sakubona.

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In breakout sessions, participants created signature cocktails

Trainer Jane Apio said the presence of women stood out.

“It was exciting to see so many ladies show up, not just show up, but actively participate,” she said.

The session also covered personal branding. Uganda Breweries Limited’s Zoe Zawedde urged bartenders to grow their presence on social media and engage audiences.

In breakout sessions, participants created signature cocktails using Tanqueray No. Ten. They later advanced to a mix-off challenge using brands such as Don Julio and Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

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One participant, Ssali Nassel, chose a bold flavour profile. He used lemon, rosemary and mint to build his cocktails.

The highlight was the mix-off. Bartenders worked in pairs to prepare three cocktails in two minutes. Many struggled to complete the task.

Judge Ivan Kanyesigye, a bartender at Silo 15 and part of Cocktail City, said better time management could have improved performance.

In a surprise move, Kanyesigye invited two female participants who had missed qualification to join the final round. Sakubona was among them.