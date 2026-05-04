Tanqueray takes the editorial runway

Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway

Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway

Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway complimented with deep emerald hues of the classic Tanqueray London Dry Gin that added a colorful contrast to the runway experience.

I guess this was the perfect start to a new month. An elevated cinema experience away from the popcorn and slushies.

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Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway complimented with deep emerald hues of the classic Tanqueray London Dry Gin that added a colorful contrast to the runway experience.

Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway

As you strolled into the movie theater, you were welcomed to an avant garde signage of the Tanqueray Runway Magazine issue that signaled high-fashion and all-time classics.

Think office chic, drama, too extravagant for a cinema, no ball gowns, just pure fashion.

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The star-studded cinema screening was worth each second. Stepping onto the red carpet felt like stepping into a movie set where traditional red met with the iconic Tanqueray ambience, and each flash light adorning every detail and looks of the night.

Century Cinemax was transformed into an editorial inspired runway

Drawing from the newly released fashion film, the Devil Wears Prada 2, editorial fashion was the star of the show. Without as many fashion-led experiences in town, the guests were up for the task. Pinstripes with draping coats, bold hair statements and pieces, touched up with red detailing.

Some of Kampala’s fashion icons like Salim Fidah and Tazibone Solomon graced the evening, fronting deep-v cut and short sleeve tailor made suits for a casual feel. Not forgetting the epitome of most modern local couture looks, bold African prints.