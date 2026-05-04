Abeeka Band draws full house at debut concert, signals rise of live music culture
Kampala’s live music scene received a major boost after Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert held at Ndere Cultural Centre.
Organised by Talent Africa Group, the highly anticipated show attracted hundreds of fans, with excitement building from as early as midday.
Traffic along the Ndere–Kisaasi stretch intensified hours before the event, while social media buzz reflected growing anticipation.
Crowd turns up in numbers
By 9PM, the venue had reached full capacity as Abeeka Band stepped onto the stage, underlining the group’s rising popularity and loyal fan base.
The band, which started just five years ago performing for small audiences, delivered a high-energy performance that showcased both versatility and stage presence.
Their set featured reggae classics from artists such as Morgan Heritage and Chronixx, alongside crowd-favourite Ugandan hits.
Emotional tribute steals the show
One of the standout moments of the night was a tribute to the late Mowzey Radio, with the band performing Lwaki Onumya, a rendition that had the entire audience singing along.
The performance highlighted the band’s ability to connect emotionally with fans, blending nostalgia with contemporary sound.
Known for their consistent performances across Kampala, Abeeka Band has steadily built a reputation as one of the city’s most reliable live acts.
Industry leaders hail milestone
Industry players described the concert as a turning point for live bands in Uganda.
Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, said the success of the show reflects a shift in audience preferences.
“This concert marks a shift in Uganda’s entertainment scene. Live bands are no longer background acts — they are headline performers capable of drawing large audiences and delivering premium experiences,” he said.
A representative from Tusker Malt, one of the event partners, echoed similar sentiments.
“Abeeka Band represents the authenticity, craft, and consistency that Tusker Malt stands for. Seeing them headline and fill a venue like this is a powerful moment for Uganda’s live music culture,” the representative said.
Growing collaboration in the industry
The event also drew support from across the music industry, with several artists in attendance, signalling increased collaboration and unity within the sector.
With strong backing from partners including Tusker Malt, The Singleton, MTN MoMo, Aquafina, Capital FM, SafeBoda, NBS TV and Afro Mobile, the concert demonstrated the growing investment in live music experiences.
The success of Abeeka Band’s debut concert points to a broader shift in Uganda’s entertainment landscape, where live bands are increasingly taking centre stage and redefining audience experiences.