Abeeka Band draws full house at debut concert, signals rise of live music culture

The show attracted hundreds of fans, with excitement building from as early as midday.

Kampala’s live music scene received a major boost after Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert held at Ndere Cultural Centre.

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Organised by Talent Africa Group, the highly anticipated show attracted hundreds of fans, with excitement building from as early as midday.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

Traffic along the Ndere–Kisaasi stretch intensified hours before the event, while social media buzz reflected growing anticipation.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

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Crowd turns up in numbers

By 9PM, the venue had reached full capacity as Abeeka Band stepped onto the stage, underlining the group’s rising popularity and loyal fan base.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

The band, which started just five years ago performing for small audiences, delivered a high-energy performance that showcased both versatility and stage presence.

Emotional tribute steals the show

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Their set featured reggae classics from artists such as Morgan Heritage and Chronixx, alongside crowd-favourite Ugandan hits.

Emotional tribute steals the show

One of the standout moments of the night was a tribute to the late Mowzey Radio, with the band performing Lwaki Onumya, a rendition that had the entire audience singing along.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

The performance highlighted the band’s ability to connect emotionally with fans, blending nostalgia with contemporary sound.

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Known for their consistent performances across Kampala, Abeeka Band has steadily built a reputation as one of the city’s most reliable live acts.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

Industry leaders hail milestone

Industry players described the concert as a turning point for live bands in Uganda.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, said the success of the show reflects a shift in audience preferences.

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group

“This concert marks a shift in Uganda’s entertainment scene. Live bands are no longer background acts — they are headline performers capable of drawing large audiences and delivering premium experiences,” he said.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

A representative from Tusker Malt, one of the event partners, echoed similar sentiments.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

“Abeeka Band represents the authenticity, craft, and consistency that Tusker Malt stands for. Seeing them headline and fill a venue like this is a powerful moment for Uganda’s live music culture,” the representative said.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

Growing collaboration in the industry

The event also drew support from across the music industry, with several artists in attendance, signalling increased collaboration and unity within the sector.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert

With strong backing from partners including Tusker Malt, The Singleton, MTN MoMo, Aquafina, Capital FM, SafeBoda, NBS TV and Afro Mobile, the concert demonstrated the growing investment in live music experiences.

Abeeka Band pulled a full-capacity crowd at their debut concert