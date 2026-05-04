Release Eddy Mutwe now - Katikkiro Mayiga tells government

Speaking at the Buganda Parliament in Bulange, Mengo Mayiga urged authorities to de-escalate political tensions following the election period.

Charles Peter Mayiga has called for the release of Eddy Mutwe, citing lack of evidence.

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Mutwe is facing charges linked to alleged theft and political activities.

His case has dragged on in court, attracting public and political attention.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has called on government to release detained political activist Eddy Mutwe, and his colleagues, now that elections are over.

The premier said on Monday that his continued prosecution lacks credible evidence.

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Speaking at the Buganda Parliament in Bulange, Mengo Mayiga urged authorities to de-escalate political tensions following the election period.

“Now that elections are over, we ask for substantive peace to prevail. All those who were arrested over trivial political matters should be released,” he said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga

He singled out Mutwe, questioning the basis of the charges against him.

“They say Eddy Mutwe was involved in the theft of a sweater…really? For months he’s in court; he has been maimed…why don’t you release him? Elections are over,” Mayiga added.

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Arrest and charges

Eddy Mutwe, a known supporter and close associate of Robert Kyagulanyi, has been facing prosecution over allegations linked to violence and other offences reportedly arising from political activities.

He is jointly charged with other opposition supporters in a case that has drawn attention due to its political undertones. Prosecutors have maintained that the charges are based on criminal conduct, while his supporters argue they are politically motivated.

Eddy Mutwe in Court

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Mutwe was previously arrested during security operations targeting members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), with authorities linking him to incidents that occurred during political mobilisation activities.

Court proceedings have dragged on for months, with Mutwe repeatedly appearing before court as investigations and hearings continue.