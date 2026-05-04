E-Bus Xpress launches Ntinda route, targets rollout of 1,500 electric buses

The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Kampala has taken a big leap towards modernising its public transport system with the launch of new routes operated by new, high-end electric buses.

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The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, a subsidiary of Kiira Motors Corporation, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

For the launch, a total of 8 buses have been deployed on the City-Square - Ntinda route, with more expected on other routes in the coming weeks

The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Ntinda route kicks off operations

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Managing Director Ian John Kavuma said the buses are offering commuters an alternative to traditional transport.

He added that the buses are designed to improve the commuter experience, offering air-conditioned rides, onboard Wi-Fi and cashless payments through mobile money platforms.

“We are not here to replace anyone’s job, we are here to bring you a better way of doing transport,” he said.

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The service, operated by E-Bus Xpress, was unveiled on Sunday at the close of the National Science Week at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Expansion plans and job creation

Kavuma revealed that the Ntinda route is just the beginning, with plans to expand services across multiple urban centres.

“Our plan is to extend public transport across 14 cities by rolling out 1,500 electric buses locally made by Kiira Motors by 2030,” he said.

The initiative is also expected to create employment opportunities, with over 6,500 jobs projected under the programme

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Since launching operations in Jinja in 2024, E-Bus Xpress has transported more than 300,000 passengers and helped cut over 600,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, contributing to cleaner urban environments.

Technology and smart mobility

MTN Uganda, one of the partners in the project, is providing connectivity and digital payment solutions.

Paul Luyima from MTN said the buses are equipped with Wi-Fi and a tracking system that allows commuters to monitor their movement in real time.

“We have worked on the cashless payment system to ensure that you can pay using your mobile money as well as a tracking system for the buses that will show where they are at any given time,” he said.

Minister Monica Musenero speaking at the launch

Government backs e-mobility push

Government officials described the launch as a turning point in addressing Kampala’s long-standing transport challenges.

State Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye said the initiative marks the beginning of reforms in the public transport sector.

“This launch is the starting point of streamlining our public transport sector. One step at a time we shall get there,” he said.

Gen Katumba Wamala

Minister for Science and Technology Monica Musenero emphasised the economic impact of modern transport systems, noting that Uganda loses an estimated Shs 2 billion daily due to traffic congestion.

“If you want to ignite the modernisation of an economy you need to start with transport,” she said.

Meanwhile, Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala said the shift to electric mobility is long overdue.