Uganda to start manufacturing own satellites

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Monica Musenero launched this year's National Science Week at Kololo

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Monica Musenero launched this year's National Science Week at Kololo

Uganda has announced plans to begin building its own satellites, signalling a major leap into the global space economy and innovation-driven development.

Uganda says it is ready to start manufacturing its own satellites.

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The milestone follows the recent launch of the ClimCam satellite payload.

Government is training students across universities to build local expertise.

Uganda has announced plans to begin manufacturing its own satellites, as part of the country’s ambition to enter the global space economy and transition into a knowledge-based economy.

This was revealed during the opening of the National Science Week 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, where government officials and scientists said the country now has the technical capacity to design and build satellites locally.

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The announcement builds on Uganda’s recent progress in space science, including the launch of its ClimCam satellite payload to the International Space Station in April 2026.

Abraham Muwanguzi, head of the Aerospace ClimCam team, said the project has already positioned Uganda at an advanced level of capability.

Following the successful deployment of the ClimCam satellite, an imaging payload currently mounted on the International Space Station to capture earth observation data, Muwanguzi noted that Uganda now has the technical expertise to begin building satellites from scratch.

“We have already attained the capability of building satellites from scratch. A satellite has six subsystems and the specialisation we already have can build five satellites in one year,” he said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Monica Musenero launched this year's National Science Week at Kololo

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Training the next generation

To sustain the programme, the government has invested heavily in training young scientists.

Muwanguzi said students from 11 universities have been selected and are undergoing training in satellite subsystem design and other aspects of space engineering.

“We are currently training them… so that when we start making our own satellites domestically, the knowledge is already spread across academia,” he said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Monica Musenero launched this year's National Science Week at Kololo

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Meet the scientists behind the mission

At the centre of this breakthrough is a team of four Ugandan scientists who played critical roles in the ClimCam project.

Gerald Kisangala, a systems engineer, worked on the embedded systems architecture, developing circuit boards and integrating microcontroller systems responsible for sensor management and data acquisition.

Rosemary Nalwanga specialised in artificial intelligence and embedded systems. She developed data-processing models that analyse environmental and imaging data captured by the satellite, enabling automated detection of patterns for climate monitoring.

Christopher Ongom, a mechatronics engineer, handled the mechanical and structural design of the satellite payload. He worked on mounting systems and structural components to ensure stability and durability during operation.

Zaina Kalyankolo, an optics engineer, led the development of the optical subsystem. She focused on designing and calibrating imaging components responsible for capturing environmental data with precision under different atmospheric conditions.

Dr Monica Musenero, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, said the approach is deliberate and aimed at building long-term capacity.

“We intentionally picked them so that they could initiate the training programme so that we can rapidly expand the human capital,” she said.

She added that Uganda has already upgraded the Mpoma satellite station into a modern ground station equipped with advanced assembly, integration and testing laboratories.

"We have revamped the Mpoma satellite station into a modern ground station capable of receiving data from most satellites; it is now equipped with a state- of- the-art assembly, intergression and testing laboratory to support innovation. We have entered the global space economy," she said

Part of a broader economic transformation

Government officials said the satellite programme is part of a wider plan to transform Uganda into a modern economy by 2040.

“Uganda aspires to transform from peasant to a modern, prosperous country by 2040,” Musenero said.

“We need to shift from a factor-based to a knowledge-based economy.”

Speaking as chief guest at the event, Vice President Jessica Alupo echoed this view, saying science and innovation are central to economic growth.

“Modern economies are driven by knowledge… Uganda must transition into a knowledge-based economy to achieve a qualitative leap,” she said.

Vice President Jessica Alupo and Minister Monica Musenero launched this year's National Science Week at Kololo

Science as a driver of development

Officials say investments in space science will support sectors such as agriculture, climate monitoring and urban development, while also reducing reliance on imported technology.

Peter Ourien, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Science, said Uganda is positioning itself to compete in the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions.

“Science is not a luxury, it is the shortcut from where we are to where we want to be,” he said.