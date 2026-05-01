Missing student Victor Katungi found

Victor, a Primary Six pupil at St Savio Junior School in Kisubi, Wakiso District, went missing on the night of April 23, 2026, during evening prep.

Missing primary school student, Victor Katungi, has been found, days after he disappeared from his school in Kisubi.

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The news brings to an end a weeklong frantic search of the learner, his family, school and the wider public.

Ugandan human rights activist Agather Atuhaire, who had been among those amplifying the search, was first to confirm the development

“Victor has been found; what a relief! Thank you all for your prayers and support to his family. He looks injured but I haven’t got all the details. I just thought I should share this amazing news in the meantime,” she wrote.

The announcement followed days of public concern, with citizens, activists, and authorities joining efforts to trace the missing pupil.

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Concerns over his condition

Although his recovery has been welcomed, early indications suggest Victor may have sustained injuries. Atuhaire noted that he “looks injured,” though full medical details remain unclear.

A photo shared online shows the boy seated in a vehicle, appearing weak, with bandages on his arms.

How he went missing

Victor, a Primary Six pupil at St Savio Junior School in Kisubi, Wakiso District, went missing on the night of April 23, 2026, during evening prep.

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According to earlier accounts, he had reportedly been sent out of class by a teacher to retrieve his examination paper after a disagreement over test results. He never returned to class.

CCTV footage later reviewed by investigators reportedly showed him leaving the classroom area at around 9:00pm and moving towards the school perimeter before disappearing from view. It was also reported that he may have jumped over the school fence into a nearby plantation.

What parents, teachers and authorities said

Victor’s father, Patrick Katungi, had earlier said the family carried out extensive searches in surrounding communities without success.

“We’ve used megaphones to announce his disappearance in all nearby villages and around the school, but no one has seen him,” he said at the time.

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He also raised concern about the delay in informing the family, noting that he was contacted hours after his son had gone missing.

Some officials suggested the boy could have left the school on his own, though the family disputed this claim.