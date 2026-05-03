SB4 breaks silence on intimate relationship with Mama Fina, calls out Ann Taylor

SB4 denies rumours about Mama Fina, defends his role as a father, and asks his wife to address the public.

SB4 speaks out on rumours linking him to Mama Fina and tensions with his wife.

He says Mama Fina is not responsible for their marital issues.

He denies abandoning his children and says old videos are being misused.

He calls on Taylor to tell the truth and calm public attacks.

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YouTuber SB4 Media, real name Roger Ssebunya, has finally broken his silence on ongoing rumours that have pitted his supporters against those of his wife, Ann Taylor, a Sanyuka TV presenter.

SB4 reminded Taylor that their relationship is now bound by their children, so they will always be linked.

“I didn’t want to attack my wife because she is the mother of my kids. She’ll never stop being the mother of my kids despite who she becomes in future. Even if I also become impoverished and return to the village, I will always be the man who had kids with her,” SB4 said in videos shared on the internet.

He urged his wife to open up to her fans so they stop blaming Mama Fina for ruining their marriage.

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“Nalongo, you know the truth where Mama Fina has brought us from, but your fans and supporters have attacked her to the extent that she no longer sees me as her son. Your people have disrespected her and abused her. You know the truth but you don’t want to speak out, why? I decided to use the internet instead of speaking to you directly to pass on this message because people who attacked Mama Fina also use the internet,” he said.

Ann Taylor and SB4 Media

He said his relationship with Taylor could be facing challenges, but Mama Fina has nothing to do with their marital issues. He said Mama Fina is among those who have supported them to make their relationship stronger.

The matter resurfaced after rumours spread online that SB4 had abandoned his children and was in an intimate relationship with Mama Fina.

SB4 said some of the videos being used to attack him are old and insisted he can never abandon his children.

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He said Mama Fina, also known as Sylvia Namutebi, called him and declared the end of their relationship. He said those who wanted them to separate have, for now, succeeded.

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He said Mama Fina is the first person to show him maternal love. He said he will always be grateful for what she did for him despite the issues affecting their relationship.