Reactions as Baraka’s ex-manager crowns A Pass’ Buwooma song of the year amid split
Lobstar praised A Pass’ “Buwooma” as the song of the year on X.
His comment followed A Pass’ performance at Abeeka Band’s concert on May 2, 2026.
Joshua Baraka recently confirmed an amicable split from his management team.
Reports suggest new management arrangements, including Richard and MOVES Recordings.
Netizens had a light moment on X as they reacted to a comment by Joshua Baraka’s former manager, Lobstar, on A Pass’ latest hit, which he dubbed the song of the year.
“SONG OF THE YEAR💯💯” Lobstar posted on X while reacting to a video shared by A Pass performing the song at Abeeka Band’s concert on Saturday night.
SONG OF THE YEAR💯💯 https://t.co/uLHSJ8Lzhf— Lobst4r (@Malowbar) May 3, 2026
A Pass was among the acts at Abeeka Band’s first concert held at Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Kampala.
Lobstar’s comment on Sunday, May 3, 2026, came after Joshua Baraka confirmed he was no longer with his old management, though the split is amicable.
Manager is it APass now and we start on Spotify? https://t.co/XktE0tlB95— Gava Charles (@charlesgava_256) May 3, 2026
Lobstar and DJ Ssese, who were both involved in Baraka’s management and music distribution at the early stages of his career, are yet to comment on the split.
BREAKING 🚨: Joshua Baraka’s former manager soft launches new deal with music giant A-Pass https://t.co/sl33eGvqux— LuziraBoy🇨🇩 (@ZenjiSimon) May 3, 2026
Baraka is yet to share details of his current management structure, but reports show Richard, the manager of his girlfriend Etania, is handling bookings.
This is unnecessary.— Muzzukulu Wa'kintu (@nasybb) May 3, 2026
The breakup shouldn’t birth this. https://t.co/lRz4gQdkpF
Reports also indicate that MOVES Recordings, an independent UK-based record label that has been handling him alongside Ssese and Lobstar, could be taking full charge. The label already manages artistes across rap, RnB, bashment and Afrobeats.