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Reactions as Baraka’s ex-manager crowns A Pass’ Buwooma song of the year amid split

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:27 - 03 May 2026
A collage of Lobstar, A Pass and Joshua Baraka from pictures taken by All Events Kampala.
Lobstar’s praise of A Pass’ “Buwooma” sparked reactions online as Joshua Baraka confirmed a recent management split.
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  • Lobstar praised A Pass’ “Buwooma” as the song of the year on X.

  • His comment followed A Pass’ performance at Abeeka Band’s concert on May 2, 2026.

  • Joshua Baraka recently confirmed an amicable split from his management team.

  • Reports suggest new management arrangements, including Richard and MOVES Recordings.

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Netizens had a light moment on X as they reacted to a comment by Joshua Baraka’s former manager, Lobstar, on A Pass’ latest hit, which he dubbed the song of the year.

“SONG OF THE YEAR💯💯” Lobstar posted on X while reacting to a video shared by A Pass performing the song at Abeeka Band’s concert on Saturday night.

A Pass was among the acts at Abeeka Band’s first concert held at Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Kampala.

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Revelers at Abeeka's maiden concert
The concert showed live bands can headline and attract paying audiences

Lobstar’s comment on Sunday, May 3, 2026, came after Joshua Baraka confirmed he was no longer with his old management, though the split is amicable.

Lobstar and DJ Ssese, who were both involved in Baraka’s management and music distribution at the early stages of his career, are yet to comment on the split.

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Baraka is yet to share details of his current management structure, but reports show Richard, the manager of his girlfriend Etania, is handling bookings.

Reports also indicate that MOVES Recordings, an independent UK-based record label that has been handling him alongside Ssese and Lobstar, could be taking full charge. The label already manages artistes across rap, RnB, bashment and Afrobeats.

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