A collage of Lobstar, A Pass and Joshua Baraka from pictures taken by All Events Kampala.

A collage of Lobstar, A Pass and Joshua Baraka from pictures taken by All Events Kampala.

Reactions as Baraka’s ex-manager crowns A Pass’ Buwooma song of the year amid split

Lobstar’s praise of A Pass’ “Buwooma” sparked reactions online as Joshua Baraka confirmed a recent management split.

Lobstar praised A Pass’ “Buwooma” as the song of the year on X.

His comment followed A Pass’ performance at Abeeka Band’s concert on May 2, 2026.

Joshua Baraka recently confirmed an amicable split from his management team.

Reports suggest new management arrangements, including Richard and MOVES Recordings.

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Netizens had a light moment on X as they reacted to a comment by Joshua Baraka’s former manager, Lobstar, on A Pass’ latest hit, which he dubbed the song of the year.

“SONG OF THE YEAR💯💯” Lobstar posted on X while reacting to a video shared by A Pass performing the song at Abeeka Band’s concert on Saturday night.

A Pass was among the acts at Abeeka Band’s first concert held at Ndere Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Kampala.

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The concert showed live bands can headline and attract paying audiences

Lobstar’s comment on Sunday, May 3, 2026, came after Joshua Baraka confirmed he was no longer with his old management, though the split is amicable.

Manager is it APass now and we start on Spotify? https://t.co/XktE0tlB95 — Gava Charles (@charlesgava_256) May 3, 2026

Lobstar and DJ Ssese, who were both involved in Baraka’s management and music distribution at the early stages of his career, are yet to comment on the split.

BREAKING 🚨: Joshua Baraka’s former manager soft launches new deal with music giant A-Pass https://t.co/sl33eGvqux — LuziraBoy🇨🇩 (@ZenjiSimon) May 3, 2026

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Baraka is yet to share details of his current management structure, but reports show Richard, the manager of his girlfriend Etania, is handling bookings.

This is unnecessary.



The breakup shouldn’t birth this. https://t.co/lRz4gQdkpF — Muzzukulu Wa'kintu (@nasybb) May 3, 2026